Belgium plans to recognise Palestinian state at UN summit

Belgium will recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly, foreign minister Maxime Prevot said on Tuesday, adding to international pressure on Israel after similar moves by Australia, Britain, Canada and France. Under mounting global criticism for its war in Gaza, Israel has been angered by the pledges to formally recognise a Palestinian state at a summit during this month’s UN event.

Belgium will join the signatories of the New York Declaration, paving the way for a two-state solution, or a Palestinian state coexisting in peace alongside Israel, Prevot said in a post on X.

The decision comes “in light of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, and in response to the violence perpetrated by Israel in violation of international law,” Prevot said. Belgium intends to recognise a Palestinian state as part of a joint diplomatic initiative led by France and Saudi Arabia, Prevot said. The move is described as a political signal also aimed at condemning Israel's settlement expansion and military presence in the territories.

US President Donald Trump has criticised Canada’s decision to back Palestinian statehood and secretary of state Marco Rubio has said the decision by France is reckless. The White House did not respond to a Reuters request for comment after Belgium’s statement.

Belgium would also levy 12 “firm” sanctions on Israel, such as a ban on importing products from its settlements, a review of public procurement policies with Israeli companies and declaring Hamas leaders persona non grata in Belgium, Prevot said. EU foreign ministers remained sharply divided during a meeting in Copenhagen on Saturday over the war in Gaza, with some urging the bloc to exert economic pressure on Israel, while others firmly opposed such measures.

The Palestinians have long sought a state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The US said such a state can only be set up through direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

Belgium, a member of the EU, took the decision to step up pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas, Prevot said.

Prevot also emphasised Belgium’s commitment to Palestine’s reconstruction, adding that the country would advocate for “European measures targeting Hamas and supporting new Belgian initiatives to combat anti-Semitism.”

The US said on Friday it would bar Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas from travelling to New York in September for a UN summit, where several US allies are expected to formally recognise Palestine as a state.

West Bank

Reuters, citing three Israeli officials, reported in August that Israel was considering annexation in the occupied West Bank as a possible response to France and other countries recognising a Palestinian state.

In 2024, the UN’s highest court ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, and its settlements were illegal and should be withdrawn as soon as possible.

Israel said the territories are not occupied in legal terms as they are on disputed land, but the UN and most of the international community see them as occupied territory.

Israel’s annexations of East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights decades ago have not won international recognition.

Israel launched its assault on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, after fighters from Hamas, the Palestinian militant group in control of the territory, attacked Israeli communities, killing 1,200 people and capturing more than 250 hostages.

