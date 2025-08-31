Von der Leyen says Europe is drawing up plans to send troops to Ukraine

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Poland, August 31 2025. Picture: AGNIESZKA SADOWSKI/ REUTERS
Kyiv — Europe is drawing up “pretty precise plans” for a multinational troop deployment to Ukraine as part of post-conflict security guarantees that will have the backing of US capabilities, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told the Financial Times in an interview published Sunday.
“President Trump reassured us that there will be (an) American presence as part of the backstop,” Von der Leyen told the FT, adding that “that was very clear and repeatedly affirmed”.
The deployment is set to include potentially tens of thousands of European-led troops, backed by assistance from the US, including control and command systems and intelligence and surveillance assets, the report said, adding that this arrangement was agreed at a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and senior European leaders last month.
European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte and Von der Leyen are expected to gather in Paris on Thursday, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, to continue the high-level discussions on Ukraine, the FT reported, citing three diplomats briefed on the plans.
The Kremlin said on Sunday European powers were hindering Trump’s peace efforts and that Russia would continue its operation in Ukraine until Moscow saw real signs that Kyiv was ready for peace.
Moscow has twice launched large-scale attacks in the past week, killing dozens of civilians and destroying their homes and urban infrastructure.
The US special envoy to Ukraine said Russian attacks undermined Trump’s efforts to end the war, while Pope Leo on Sunday called for a ceasefire and dialogue.
“It is time for those responsible to renounce the logic of arms and to take the path of negotiation and peace with the support of the international community,” Leo said in his Sunday prayer with pilgrims in St Peter’s Square.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels, Belgium, October 17 2024. Picture: DURSUN AYDEMIR/GETTY IMAGES
Russian drone attacks on power facilities in northern and southern Ukraine overnight left nearly 60,000 customers without electricity. Zelensky vowed to retaliate by ordering more strikes deep inside Russia.
Three-and-a-half years into the war, Russia and Ukraine have both intensified air strikes in recent weeks. Russia has targeted Ukraine’s energy and transport systems, while Ukraine has been attacking Russian oil refineries and pipelines.
“We will continue our active operations in exactly the way needed for Ukraine’s defence. The forces and resources are prepared. New deep strikes have also been planned,” Zelensky said on X after meeting Ukraine’s top general, Oleksandr Syrsky, without giving further details of the plans.
Ukraine’s largest private energy company, DTEK, said Russian drones had attacked four energy facilities in the Odesa region during the night, and local authorities reported that 29,000 people were left without electricity early on Sunday.
Hardest hit was the port city of Chornomorsk, just outside Odesa, where homes and administrative buildings were also damaged, said Oleh Kiper, the governor of the wider Odesa region.
“Critical infrastructure is operating on generators,” Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app. One person was injured in the attack, he said.
The DTEK power company said emergency repair work would begin as soon as the military gave it the all-clear.
In waters close to the strategically important port, a civilian bulk carrier flying the flag of Belize sustained minor damage after hitting an unknown explosive device, two sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Chornomorsk is one of three Ukrainian ports operating in a maritime transport corridor linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.
Russian drones also targeted Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region early on Sunday, damaging energy infrastructure and leaving 30,000 households without electricity, including part of the city of Nizhyn, said local governor Viacheslav Chaus.
The Ukrainian military said Russia had attacked Ukraine with 142 drones overnight and its air defence forces managed to shoot down most of them but the drones struck 10 locations.
Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had hit Ukrainian port infrastructure it said was used for military purposes. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
The Ukrainian military said on Sunday that despite Moscow’s claims of a successful summer offensive, Russian forces had failed to gain full control of any major Ukrainian city and “grossly exaggerated” figures regarding captured territories.
The chief of Russia’s general staff, Valery Gerasimov, said on Saturday that since March, Russia had captured more than 3,500km² of territory in Ukraine and taken control of 149 villages.
“Despite Gerasimov’s claims, Russian forces have not gained full control over any major city,” the general staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in a statement on social media.
Von der Leyen says Europe is drawing up plans to send troops to Ukraine
Zelensky prepares new ‘deep strikes’ after Russia increases attacks on Ukraine's power sector
Kyiv — Europe is drawing up “pretty precise plans” for a multinational troop deployment to Ukraine as part of post-conflict security guarantees that will have the backing of US capabilities, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told the Financial Times in an interview published Sunday.
“President Trump reassured us that there will be (an) American presence as part of the backstop,” Von der Leyen told the FT, adding that “that was very clear and repeatedly affirmed”.
The deployment is set to include potentially tens of thousands of European-led troops, backed by assistance from the US, including control and command systems and intelligence and surveillance assets, the report said, adding that this arrangement was agreed at a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and senior European leaders last month.
European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte and Von der Leyen are expected to gather in Paris on Thursday, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, to continue the high-level discussions on Ukraine, the FT reported, citing three diplomats briefed on the plans.
The Kremlin said on Sunday European powers were hindering Trump’s peace efforts and that Russia would continue its operation in Ukraine until Moscow saw real signs that Kyiv was ready for peace.
Moscow has twice launched large-scale attacks in the past week, killing dozens of civilians and destroying their homes and urban infrastructure.
The US special envoy to Ukraine said Russian attacks undermined Trump’s efforts to end the war, while Pope Leo on Sunday called for a ceasefire and dialogue.
“It is time for those responsible to renounce the logic of arms and to take the path of negotiation and peace with the support of the international community,” Leo said in his Sunday prayer with pilgrims in St Peter’s Square.
Russian drone attacks on power facilities in northern and southern Ukraine overnight left nearly 60,000 customers without electricity. Zelensky vowed to retaliate by ordering more strikes deep inside Russia.
Three-and-a-half years into the war, Russia and Ukraine have both intensified air strikes in recent weeks. Russia has targeted Ukraine’s energy and transport systems, while Ukraine has been attacking Russian oil refineries and pipelines.
“We will continue our active operations in exactly the way needed for Ukraine’s defence. The forces and resources are prepared. New deep strikes have also been planned,” Zelensky said on X after meeting Ukraine’s top general, Oleksandr Syrsky, without giving further details of the plans.
Ukraine’s largest private energy company, DTEK, said Russian drones had attacked four energy facilities in the Odesa region during the night, and local authorities reported that 29,000 people were left without electricity early on Sunday.
Hardest hit was the port city of Chornomorsk, just outside Odesa, where homes and administrative buildings were also damaged, said Oleh Kiper, the governor of the wider Odesa region.
“Critical infrastructure is operating on generators,” Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app. One person was injured in the attack, he said.
The DTEK power company said emergency repair work would begin as soon as the military gave it the all-clear.
In waters close to the strategically important port, a civilian bulk carrier flying the flag of Belize sustained minor damage after hitting an unknown explosive device, two sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Chornomorsk is one of three Ukrainian ports operating in a maritime transport corridor linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.
Russian drones also targeted Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region early on Sunday, damaging energy infrastructure and leaving 30,000 households without electricity, including part of the city of Nizhyn, said local governor Viacheslav Chaus.
The Ukrainian military said Russia had attacked Ukraine with 142 drones overnight and its air defence forces managed to shoot down most of them but the drones struck 10 locations.
Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had hit Ukrainian port infrastructure it said was used for military purposes. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
The Ukrainian military said on Sunday that despite Moscow’s claims of a successful summer offensive, Russian forces had failed to gain full control of any major Ukrainian city and “grossly exaggerated” figures regarding captured territories.
The chief of Russia’s general staff, Valery Gerasimov, said on Saturday that since March, Russia had captured more than 3,500km² of territory in Ukraine and taken control of 149 villages.
“Despite Gerasimov’s claims, Russian forces have not gained full control over any major city,” the general staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in a statement on social media.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EU and London summon Russian envoys after strikes kill at least 18
Xi invites ‘Axis of Upheaval’ to China military parade
World briefs: Belgium resists seizing Russia’s frozen billions
DESNÉ MASIE: SA lacks bandwidth to end Russia-Ukraine war
SA’s global stance unshaken, says Ramaphosa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.