World / Europe

Ladbrokes owner’s former CEO among 11 charged with bribery

Ex-gambling firm boss Kenny Alexander charged with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe

28 August 2025 - 21:58
by Muvija M and Sam Tobin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Ladbrokes outlet in London, Britain. Picture: Picture: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON
A Ladbrokes outlet in London, Britain. Picture: Picture: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

London — The former head of the owner of British gambling firm Ladbrokes is among 11 people British prosecutors have charged with offences including bribery, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday.

Kenny Alexander, the former CEO of GVC Holdings until his departure in July 2020, was charged with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe between 2011 and 2018 relating to the provision of gambling services in Turkey.

Lee Feldman, former nonexecutive chair of GVC, later renamed as Entain, was also charged with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe.

Alexander, Feldman and their nine co-defendants are due to appear in London’s Westminster magistrate’s court on October 6, the CPS said.

Entain said in a statement: “The company has not been charged and none of the individuals charged are currently employed by the company or its group.”

Entain shares dropped to session lows on the London Stock Exchange after the CPS announcement. By 11.51am GMT, the stock was down 1.2% at 874.8p.

Reuters

Fed Governor Lisa Cook sues Trump over attempt to fire her

Lawsuit says US president violated a federal law allowing the president to remove a Fed governor only for cause
World
6 hours ago

China rushes to reduce dependency on Nvidia by trebling AI chip output

Combined output from three potential Huawei AI chip plants could surpass China’s current production capacity
World
1 day ago

Nigel Farage warns of civil disorder, unveils plan to deport asylum seekers

Reform UK pressures PM Starmer on immigration, proposes repealing human rights laws for deportations
World
2 days ago

Mercedes-Benz sells Nissan stake in $325m deal, source says

Japanese automaker’s shares fall 6% after announcement of 3.8% stake sale
World
2 days ago

Stellantis suspends driver-assistance programme over cost concerns, sources say

Company downscales software ambitions on limited demand
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Qatar’s Mansour Holding to invest $20bn in ...
World / Africa
2.
Botswana’s Duma Boko signs $12bn investment deal ...
World / Africa
3.
World briefs: Belgium resists seizing Russia’s ...
World
4.
Trump takes his fight with Fed to next level in ...
World
5.
India hard-hit by US doubling of tariffs, plans ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Evergrande booted off Hong Kong bourse in end to turbulent saga

Companies / Property

Elon Musk’s xAI sues Apple and OpenAI, alleging illegal AI monopoly conspiracy

Companies

Crypto in the crosshairs: Sars doubles staff for tax sweep

Companies

Unconvinced Qantas is contrite, judge orders it to pay A$90m fine for Covid-19 ...

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Google to settle lawsuit claiming it violated privacy of children using YouTube

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.