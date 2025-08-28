Ladbrokes owner’s former CEO among 11 charged with bribery

A Ladbrokes outlet in London, Britain. Picture: Picture: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON
London — The former head of the owner of British gambling firm Ladbrokes is among 11 people British prosecutors have charged with offences including bribery, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday.
Kenny Alexander, the former CEO of GVC Holdings until his departure in July 2020, was charged with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe between 2011 and 2018 relating to the provision of gambling services in Turkey.
Lee Feldman, former nonexecutive chair of GVC, later renamed as Entain, was also charged with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe.
Alexander, Feldman and their nine co-defendants are due to appear in London’s Westminster magistrate’s court on October 6, the CPS said.
Entain said in a statement: “The company has not been charged and none of the individuals charged are currently employed by the company or its group.”
Entain shares dropped to session lows on the London Stock Exchange after the CPS announcement. By 11.51am GMT, the stock was down 1.2% at 874.8p.
Reuters
