Denmark summons US envoy over alleged covert operations in Greenland

Copenhagen — Denmark’s foreign minister has summoned the top US diplomat in Copenhagen over intelligence reports alleging covert influence operations by US citizens in Greenland that aimed to whip up opposition to Danish rule, the ministry said on Wednesday.
Public broadcaster DR, citing unnamed sources, reported that at least three Americans with ties to the Trump administration were suspected of involvement in the efforts, which also sought to promote Greenland’s secession from Denmark to the US.
Neither the minister nor the broadcaster disclosed the identities of the Americans flagged in the intelligence reports.
The US embassy in Copenhagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory rich in minerals and strategically located in the Arctic, has been a focal point of US interest since US President Donald Trump expressed ambitions to acquire the territory, citing national and international security concerns.
His proposal has been firmly rejected in Copenhagen and Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, which holds the right to declare independence from Denmark through a referendum.
Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen denounced any efforts to undermine the relationship between Denmark and Greenland.
“If anyone thinks they can influence it by creating a ‘fifth column’ or that type of activity, then it is contrary to the way states co-operate,” said Rasmussen, calling it “completely unacceptable”.
“It is important for us to speak out very clearly against the US,” he told reporters.
A March general election in Greenland — a former colony but now a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark — saw a pro-business party advocating a gradual independence process secure victory.
US-Greenland Row Timeline
March 2019
Reports emerge that the US is interested in buying Greenland from Denmark.
August 2019
President Trump officially expresses interest in purchasing Greenland.
August 16, 2019
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen calls the idea “absurd.”
August 18, 2019
Trump cancels a planned state visit to Denmark, citing the purchase disagreement.
August 19, 2019
Danish PM says Greenland is not for sale; the US explores strategic investments instead.
2020–2022
US strengthens military and strategic presence in Greenland through Arctic initiatives.
Ongoing
Greenland maintains autonomy; discussions focus on investment, climate, and security cooperation rather than a sale.
Meanwhile, a party favouring rapid independence from Denmark and closer ties with the US garnered a quarter of the vote, highlighting growing momentum for independence.
Seeking to counterbalance US ambitions in the region, Denmark has been trying to improve strained relations with Greenland, rallying European allies for support.
While Trump has also since expressed respect for Greenland’s right to determine its own future, his comments about potentially taking the territory by force have fuelled uncertainty among its 57,000 inhabitants.
“The US should not be allowed to influence our future in this way. It is solely up to the Greenlandic people,” said Aaja Chemnitz, a Greenlandic member of the Danish parliament.
Chemnitz said she believed the suspected influence operations were part of Trump’s broader campaign seeking to gain control of the territory.
“I definitely think that this links back to the US government,” Chemnitz said.
Denmark’s national security and intelligence service, PET, warned in a statement that Greenland remains a target for influence campaigns that could aim to exploit disagreements or promote specific views about Denmark and the US.
Trump has picked PayPal co-founder Ken Howery as US ambassador to Denmark, but the US mission in Copenhagen is led by charge d’affaires Mark Stroh, its website says.
US-Greenland Row Timeline
