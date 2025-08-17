Gotta make a deal, Trump tells Ukraine, while war is still on

US President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, US, on August 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE
Washington/Moscow/Kyiv — European leaders will join Volodymyr Zelensky to meet Donald Trump in Washington, they said on Sunday, seeking to shore up Zelensky’s position as the US president presses Ukraine to accept a quick peace deal to end Europe's deadliest war in 80 years.
Trump is leaning on Zelensky to strike an agreement after he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska and emerged more aligned with Moscow on seeking a peace deal instead of a ceasefire first. Trump and Zelensky will meet on Monday.
Trump said on Friday that Ukraine should make a deal to end the war because “Russia is a very big power, and they’re not”.
“If peace is not going to be possible here and this is just going to continue on as a war, people will continue to die by the thousands ... we may unfortunately wind up there, but we don't want to wind up there,” secretary of state Marco Rubio said in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation.
Trump on Sunday promised “BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA” in a social media post without specifying what this might be.
Sources briefed on Moscow’s thinking said the US and Russian leaders have discussed proposals for Russia to relinquish tiny pockets of occupied Ukraine in exchange for Kyiv ceding a swathe of fortified land in the east and freezing the front lines elsewhere.
Top Trump officials hinted the fate of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, which incorporates Donetsk and Luhansk and which is already mostly under Russian control, was on the line, while some sort of defensive pact was also on the table.
Security guarantee
“We were able to win the following concession, that the United States could offer article 5-like protection,” Trump envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, suggesting this would be in lieu of Ukraine seeking Nato membership. He said it was “the first time we had ever heard the Russians agree to that.”
Article 5 of Nato’s founding treaty enshrines the principle of collective defence, the notion that an attack on a single member is considered an attack on them all.
That pledge may not be enough to sway leaders in Kyiv to sign over Donbas.
Ukraine’s borders were already meant to have been guaranteed when Ukraine surrendered a Soviet-era nuclear arsenal in 1994, and it proved to be little deterrent when Russia absorbed Crimea in 2014 and then launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. The war has now dragged on for three-and-a-half years and killed or wounded more than 1-million people.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted a meeting of allies on Sunday to bolster Zelensky’s hand, hoping in particular to lock down robust security guarantees for Ukraine that would include a US role.
The Europeans are keen to help Zelensky avoid a repeat of his last Oval Office meeting in February. That went disastrously, with Trump and vice-president JD Vance giving the Ukrainian leader a public dressing-down, accusing him of being ungrateful and disrespectful.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will also travel to Washington, as will Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, whose access to Trump included rounds of golf in Florida earlier this year, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is an admirer of many of Trump’s policies.
Show of unity
European leaders at the Sunday meeting projected unity, welcoming US talk of a security guarantee but stressing no discussions over territory could take place without Kyiv’s involvement and clear arrangements to safeguard the rest of Ukraine's land.
Some called for an immediate ceasefire, something Trump originally said he was trying to secure during his summit with Putin. Trump later changed course and agreed with the Russians that peace negotiations could come without a ceasefire, an idea that was dismissed by some of Ukraine’s European allies.
“You cannot negotiate peace under falling bombs,” Poland’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
A joint communique released by Britain, France and Germany after the meeting said their leaders were ready “to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased, and to help secure Ukraine's skies and seas and regenerate Ukraine’s armed forces”.
Some European countries, led by Britain and France, have been working since last year on such a plan, but other countries in the region remain reluctant to become involved militarily, underlining how fraught peace discussions are even among Kyiv’s allies.
Zelensky said on social media platform X there had been “clear support for Ukraine” s independence and sovereignty” at the meeting. “Everyone agrees that borders must not be changed by force.”
He added that any prospective security guarantees “must really be very practical, delivering protection on land, in the air, and at sea, and must be developed with Europe's participation”.
Rubio said both Russia and Ukraine would need to make concessions to reach a peace deal and that security guarantees for Ukraine would be discussed on Monday. He also said there would have to be additional consequences for Russia if no deal was reached.
“I’m not saying we’re on the verge of a peace deal, but I am saying that we saw movement, enough movement to justify a follow-up meeting with Zelensky and the Europeans, enough movement for us to dedicate even more time to this,” Rubio said.
For his part, Putin briefed his close ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, about the Alaska talks, and also spoke with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
After the Alaska summit, Trump phoned Zelensky and told him the Kremlin chief had offered to freeze most front lines if Ukraine ceded all of Donetsk, a source familiar with the matter said. Zelensky rejected the demand.
Update: August 17 2025 This story has more information throughout.
Reuters
