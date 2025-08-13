Europe and Kyiv offer ceasefire terms in Trump call

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a press conferenc in Berlin, Germany, on August 13 2025. Picture: LIESA JOHANNSEN/REUTERS
Berlin — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said European leaders had laid out terms for a ceasefire in Ukraine that would protect their security interests in a call on Wednesday with US President Donald Trump.
European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, held the call with Trump in a bid to influence his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, the first US-Russia summit since 2021.
“We have made it clear that Ukraine must be at the table as soon as follow-up meetings take place,” Merz said in at the joint press conference with Zelensky.
“We want negotiations to proceed in the right order, with a ceasefire at the outset.”
Merz, who initiated the meeting with Trump, said that Ukraine was prepared to negotiate on territorial issues, but “legal recognition of Russian occupation is not up for debate”.
The country would need “robust security guarantees”, he said, though he did not detail what kind.
If there was no movement on the Russian side in Alaska, however, “then the US and we Europeans should and must increase the pressure”.
“President Trump is aware of this position and largely shares it,” Merz said.
The chancellor noted that all conversations held with Putin since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine three and a half years ago had each time been accompanied by an even Russian harsher military response.
If the same occurred this time, it would show conversations with Putin were neither credible nor successful.
“If the US now works towards peace in Ukraine that safeguards European and Ukrainian interests, he can count on our full support in this endeavour,” said Merz.
Zelensky said: “I told the US president and all our European colleagues that Putin is bluffing [about his stated wish to end the war]. He is trying to apply pressure before the meeting in Alaska along all parts of the Ukrainian front.
“Russia is trying to show that it can occupy all of Ukraine. Everything concerning Ukraine must be discussed only with Ukraine’s participation. We must be preparing a trilateral format [along with Trump and Putin] for talks.”
He said that a ceasefire must be the number one priority and there “there should be security guarantees. Truly reliable.”
French President Emmanuel Macron said: “President Trump was very clear that the United States wanted to achieve a ceasefire at this meeting in Alaska.
“The second point on which things were very clear, as expressed by President Trump, is that territories belonging to Ukraine cannot be negotiated [without Ukraine’s participation] and will only be negotiated by the Ukrainian president.
“There are currently no serious territorial exchange schemes on the table. He [Trump] will also fight to secure a future meeting, a trilateral meeting ... I think this is a very important point ... and we hope that it can be held in Europe, in a neutral country that is acceptable to all parties.”
Europe and Kyiv offer ceasefire terms in Trump call
German chancellor says Ukraine must be at the table as soon as follow-up meetings take place
Berlin — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said European leaders had laid out terms for a ceasefire in Ukraine that would protect their security interests in a call on Wednesday with US President Donald Trump.
European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, held the call with Trump in a bid to influence his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, the first US-Russia summit since 2021.
“We have made it clear that Ukraine must be at the table as soon as follow-up meetings take place,” Merz said in at the joint press conference with Zelensky.
“We want negotiations to proceed in the right order, with a ceasefire at the outset.”
Merz, who initiated the meeting with Trump, said that Ukraine was prepared to negotiate on territorial issues, but “legal recognition of Russian occupation is not up for debate”.
The country would need “robust security guarantees”, he said, though he did not detail what kind.
If there was no movement on the Russian side in Alaska, however, “then the US and we Europeans should and must increase the pressure”.
“President Trump is aware of this position and largely shares it,” Merz said.
The chancellor noted that all conversations held with Putin since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine three and a half years ago had each time been accompanied by an even Russian harsher military response.
If the same occurred this time, it would show conversations with Putin were neither credible nor successful.
“If the US now works towards peace in Ukraine that safeguards European and Ukrainian interests, he can count on our full support in this endeavour,” said Merz.
Zelensky said: “I told the US president and all our European colleagues that Putin is bluffing [about his stated wish to end the war]. He is trying to apply pressure before the meeting in Alaska along all parts of the Ukrainian front.
“Russia is trying to show that it can occupy all of Ukraine. Everything concerning Ukraine must be discussed only with Ukraine’s participation. We must be preparing a trilateral format [along with Trump and Putin] for talks.”
He said that a ceasefire must be the number one priority and there “there should be security guarantees. Truly reliable.”
French President Emmanuel Macron said: “President Trump was very clear that the United States wanted to achieve a ceasefire at this meeting in Alaska.
“The second point on which things were very clear, as expressed by President Trump, is that territories belonging to Ukraine cannot be negotiated [without Ukraine’s participation] and will only be negotiated by the Ukrainian president.
“There are currently no serious territorial exchange schemes on the table. He [Trump] will also fight to secure a future meeting, a trilateral meeting ... I think this is a very important point ... and we hope that it can be held in Europe, in a neutral country that is acceptable to all parties.”
Reuters
White House says Trump-Putin Alaska meeting a ‘listening exercise’
Rapid thrust by Russian forces a ‘gift’ to Putin and Trump
Kyiv fears Trump-Putin deal as land surrender proposed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
White House says Trump-Putin Alaska meeting a ‘listening exercise’
Oil slips as traders watch US-Russia talks on Ukraine
Kyiv fears Trump-Putin deal as land surrender proposed
World briefs: US to consult EU on Putin talks, says Poland premier
Ramaphosa calls Putin on Ukraine crisis, bilateral issues
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.