At least 20 migrants die in shipwreck off Italian island of Lampedusa

Up to 20 people are missing as search operations continue off the coast of Lampedusa, Italy. Picture: REUTERS
Rome — At least 20 people died in a migrant shipwreck off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday and a UN agency said more could be missing as search operations were still under way.
Rescuers have found 20 bodies so far, while 60 survivors — 56 men and four women — have been brought to Lampedusa, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR and the Italian Red Cross.
The disaster, in this case involving people travelling from Libya, was the latest to befall migrants making the perilous Mediterranean crossing from Africa to Europe.
Since the beginning of this year, 675 people have died in the central Mediterranean while trying to make the crossing, said Filippo Ungaro, a UNHCR spokesperson in Italy.
An Italian law enforcement aircraft spotted a capsized boat with bodies in the water about 23km off Lampedusa on Wednesday morning, triggering a rescue operation, a source close to the matter said.
The source said that based on initial accounts from the rescued migrants, they departed from the Tripoli area in Libya in the early morning aboard two boats. One of the boats began taking on water and they transferred to the other vessel, which later capsized in choppy water.
Initial UNHCR tallies indicated that as 92 to 97 people were in the group of migrants, as many as 17 people could be missing.
Cristina Palma, who works for the Italian Red Cross in Lampedusa, said in a video statement the survivors were in “decent” health but four of them had been hospitalised for checks.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing government has vowed to block the migrant sea journeys from Africa and has passed measures against the human smugglers, including tougher jail terms, urging allies to do more to clamp down on the phenomenon.
Interior minister Matteo Piantedosi said on X that Wednesday’s tragedy confirmed the need to prevent the illegal departures and to keep combating migrant smugglers.
At least 20 migrants die in shipwreck off Italian island of Lampedusa
Rescuers find 20 bodies, while 60 survivors of capsized boat have been brought to Lampedusa
Rome — At least 20 people died in a migrant shipwreck off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday and a UN agency said more could be missing as search operations were still under way.
Rescuers have found 20 bodies so far, while 60 survivors — 56 men and four women — have been brought to Lampedusa, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR and the Italian Red Cross.
The disaster, in this case involving people travelling from Libya, was the latest to befall migrants making the perilous Mediterranean crossing from Africa to Europe.
Since the beginning of this year, 675 people have died in the central Mediterranean while trying to make the crossing, said Filippo Ungaro, a UNHCR spokesperson in Italy.
An Italian law enforcement aircraft spotted a capsized boat with bodies in the water about 23km off Lampedusa on Wednesday morning, triggering a rescue operation, a source close to the matter said.
The source said that based on initial accounts from the rescued migrants, they departed from the Tripoli area in Libya in the early morning aboard two boats. One of the boats began taking on water and they transferred to the other vessel, which later capsized in choppy water.
Initial UNHCR tallies indicated that as 92 to 97 people were in the group of migrants, as many as 17 people could be missing.
Cristina Palma, who works for the Italian Red Cross in Lampedusa, said in a video statement the survivors were in “decent” health but four of them had been hospitalised for checks.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing government has vowed to block the migrant sea journeys from Africa and has passed measures against the human smugglers, including tougher jail terms, urging allies to do more to clamp down on the phenomenon.
Interior minister Matteo Piantedosi said on X that Wednesday’s tragedy confirmed the need to prevent the illegal departures and to keep combating migrant smugglers.
Reuters
Trump deploys National Guard to US capital in bid to cut crime
Trump wants to find new digs for DC homeless far from Washington
US to require Zambia and Malawi citizens to pay up to $15,000 bond for visas
Federal judge upholds injunction blocking Trump’s birthright citizenship order
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.