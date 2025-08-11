World / Europe

Israel must ensure journalists can do their work safely, says UK

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he is deeply concerned about the repeated targeting of journalists in Gaza

11 August 2025 - 16:34
by Alistair Smout
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Christopher Furlong
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Christopher Furlong

London — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is deeply concerned about the repeated targeting of journalists in Gaza, his spokesperson said on Monday, after five reporters were killed in an Israeli air strike.

Israel’s military said it targeted and killed prominent Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al Sharif, alleging he had headed a Hamas militant cell and was involved in rocket attacks on Israel.

Al Jazeera, which is funded by the Qatari government, rejected the assertion, and before his death, Al Sharif had also rejected such claims by Israel.

“We are gravely concerned by the repeated targeting of journalists in Gaza,” Starmer’s spokesperson told reporters.

“Reporters covering conflicts are afforded protection under international humanitarian law, and journalists must be able to report independently, without fear, and Israel must ensure journalists can carry out their work safely.”

Asked about the claim that one of the journalists was linked to Hamas, Starmer’s spokesperson said: “That should be investigated thoroughly and independently, but we are gravely concerned by the repeated targeting of journalists.”

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Israeli strike kills Al Jazeera journalists in ...
World / Middle East
2.
Bessent expects trade talks to be finalised by ...
World
3.
Israel says it ‘has no choice’ but to finish the ...
World / Middle East
4.
Trump administration mulls taking Fannie Mae and ...
World
5.
Trump wants to find new digs for DC homeless far ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Denmark’s Orsted to raise $9bn in rights issue

Companies

Growthpoint lays out leadership succession plan

Companies / Property

Israel says it ‘has no choice’ but to finish the job against Hamas

World / Middle East

A new analogue hyper car beckons from the UK

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.