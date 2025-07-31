World / Europe

Lithuania PM resigns after business ties to sister-in-law exposed

Prime minister’s co-owned firm sold batteries to his sister-in-law’s firm in a deal financed by a government agency

31 July 2025 - 17:40
by Andrius Sytas
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas speaks during press conference in Riga, Latvia, in this May 30 2025 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS
Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas speaks during press conference in Riga, Latvia, in this May 30 2025 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Vilnius — Lithuania’s Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas said on Thursday he would resign, after facing pressure to do so over his business ties to a company owned by his sister-in-law.

Paluckas in a statement said his past mistakes had hindered the work of his government, prompting his “quick and confident decision” to resign.

Opposition parties in the Baltic country have criticised Paluckas for business dealings in which a company he co-owns sold electric batteries to another firm owned by his sister-in-law, in a deal financed by a government agency.

Paluckas had in recent weeks denied any wrongdoing.

The next prime minister will be picked by Paluckas’ Social Democrat party, which holds 52 out of 141 seats in parliament, said Mazvydas Jastramskis, a political analyst with the Vilnius Institute of International Relations and Political Science.

The head of the government gets appointed by a majority vote in parliament, and Social Democrats will have a tough time negotiating for support from its two coalition partners, centre-left For Lithuania and populist Nemunas Dawn, which disagree with each other.

“Other parties do not seem eager to join the government,” said Jastramskis.

Last week, Paluckas’ sister-in-law’s company said it would decline the government funding but denied wrongdoing, saying it made purchases from Paluckas’ business after an open tender.

The For Lithuania party on Wednesday threatened to quit the ruling coalition unless Paluckas resigned, saying his position was untenable.

US and China tariff truce holds, but Trump has final say

Failure of world’s two biggest economies to reach a deal holds grave consequences for global economy
World
1 day ago

Britain will ‘recognise Palestinian state unless Israel ends Gaza suffering’

Keir Starmer’s warning comes after a hunger monitor says a worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding in Gaza
World
2 days ago

Trump cuts deadline for Russia to agree to ceasefire with Ukraine

Putin now has 10 to 12 days to make peace or face new sanctions and secondary tariffs
World
2 days ago

Starmer rules out Hamas role in Palestinian government

Trump says Hamas has become ‘difficult to deal with in recent days’
World
3 days ago

St Petersburg targeted by drones while Putin marks Navy Day

Russia’s president arrives at city’s historic naval headquarters on Sunday by patrol speed boat
World
3 days ago

US and EU strike a trade pact to avert high tariffs

The baseline 15% tariff will be seen by many in Europe as a poor outcome compared with the initial goal of a zero-for-zero tariff deal
World
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump says he may not attend G20 summit in SA
World / Americas
2.
Tsunami warning sounded after powerful quake in ...
World
3.
Trump targets Brazil with 50% tariffs over ...
World / Americas
4.
US and China tariff truce holds, but Trump has ...
World / Europe
5.
Trump orders 50% tariff on copper imports
World / Americas

Related Articles

US and China tariff truce holds, but Trump has final say

World / Europe

Britain will ‘recognise Palestinian state unless Israel ends Gaza suffering’

World / Europe

Trump cuts deadline for Russia to agree to ceasefire with Ukraine

World / Europe

Starmer rules out Hamas role in Palestinian government

World / Europe

St Petersburg targeted by drones while Putin marks Navy Day

World / Europe

US and EU strike a trade pact to avert high tariffs

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.