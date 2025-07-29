World / Europe

Starmer recalls cabinet to discuss ‘revolting’ humanitarian crisis in Gaza

British PM discussed Israel/Hamas ceasefire with US President Donald Trump in Scotland on Monday

29 July 2025 - 13:35
by Andrew MacAskill and Sarah Young
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

London — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold an emergency cabinet on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Gaza and a proposed peace plan as he comes under mounting pressure from his own party to recognise a Palestinian state.

Starmer has taken the rare step of recalling his cabinet during the summer holidays to discuss how to deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Scotland on Monday, Starmer discussed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and what he called the “revolting” humanitarian crisis.

Britain is working on the plan with France and Germany after a call between the leaders of the three countries last week.

Starmer has not shared details of the plan, but over the weekend he compared the proposals to the “coalition of the willing”, the international effort to support Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire in its war with Russia.

Starmer’s spokesperson said he would discuss the plan with other international allies and countries in the Middle East.

War has raged in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas for the past 22 months. Israel has been facing growing international criticism, which its government rejects, over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

With warnings people in Gaza are facing starvation, growing numbers of legislators in Starmer’s Labour Party want him to recognise a Palestinian state to put pressure on Israel.

British foreign minister David Lammy will attend a UN conference in New York on Tuesday to urge support for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

Successive British governments have said they will formally recognise a Palestinian state when the time is right, without ever setting a timetable or specifying the necessary conditions.

The issue has come to the fore after President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France would recognise Palestine as a state.

Starmer has so far rejected plans to immediately recognise a Palestinian state, saying he was focused on “practical solutions”.

Last week, more than 200 British MPs from nine parties signed a letter Friday calling for an immediate recognition of a Palestinian state.

Reuters

Israel eases aid restrictions as Gaza hunger crisis worsens

More aid needed to tackle famine-like conditions in Gaza, says World Food Programme
World
22 hours ago

Israel starts daily pause in Gaza fighting to allow food air drops, convoys

The 10-hour daily hiatus follows intense international criticism over mass hunger and deaths in Gaza
World
1 day ago

UN report says global hunger fell in 2024, except in Africa and western Asia

Secretary-general Antonio Guterres tells Ethiopia conference that wars ‘continue to drive hunger from Gaza to Sudan and beyond’
World
18 hours ago

LETTER: US no example to follow

SA should not placate Washington over tariffs
Opinion
23 hours ago

Starmer rules out Hamas role in Palestinian government

Trump says Hamas has become ‘difficult to deal with in recent days’
World
23 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US and EU strike a trade pact to avert high ...
World / Europe
2.
Islamic State affiliate claims responsibility for ...
World / Africa
3.
Elon Musk’s Starlink hit by global network outage
World / Americas
4.
Ghana axes $1.2bn local bauxite deal in favour of ...
World / Americas
5.
US and China to resume tariff talks with 90-day ...
World

Related Articles

Israel eases aid restrictions as Gaza hunger crisis worsens

World

Israel starts daily pause in Gaza fighting to allow food air drops, convoys

World / Middle East

UN report says global hunger fell in 2024, except in Africa and western Asia

World

LETTER: US no example to follow

Opinion / Letters

Starmer rules out Hamas role in Palestinian government

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.