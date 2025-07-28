World / Europe

Starmer rules out Hamas role in Palestinian government

Trump hosts UK prime minister at his luxury golf resort in Scotland

28 July 2025 - 17:08
by Reuters
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting at Trump Turnberry golf course in Scotland on Monday. Picture: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS
Turnberry — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday Hamas could play no part in any future government of a Palestinian state, as he discussed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza with Donald Trump during talks at at the US president’s Scottish golf resort.

Meanwhile, Trump said the Hamas militant group had become difficult to deal with in recent days, but he was talking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about “various plans” to free hostages still held in the enclave.

Trump also said the US would work with other countries to provide more humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, including food and sanitation.

“We’re going to set up food centres” with no fences or boundaries, to ease access, Trump said after meeting Starmer at his luxury resort, Trump Turnberry, in South Ayrshire.

Starmer described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “absolutely intolerable” and said food aid for the enclave was urgent.

“We need to galvanise other countries in support of getting that aid in, and yes, that does involve putting pressure on Israel, because it absolutely is a humanitarian catastrophe,” he said.

