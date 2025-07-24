Starmer calls urgent talks with France, Germany over Gaza ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

Palestinians gather to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Gaza City, July 24 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOULD ABU ALKAS
London — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would hold an emergency call with France and Germany over the situation in Gaza, which he described as an “unspeakable and indefensible” humanitarian catastrophe.
In a strongly worded statement late on Thursday, Starmer said he would discuss with partners “what we can do urgently to stop the killing and get people the food they desperately need”, and called on Israel to allow aid into the Palestinian enclave.
“The suffering and starvation unfolding in Gaza is unspeakable and indefensible. While the situation has been grave for some time, it has reached new depths and continues to worsen. We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe,” Starmer said.
“We all agree on the pressing need for Israel to change course and allow the aid that is desperately needed to enter Gaza without delay,” he added, referring to France and Germany.
Gaza’s health authorities have said over 100 people have died from starvation, most of them in recent weeks.
More than 100 organisations, including Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Refugees International, have said mass starvation is spreading in Gaza even as tonnes of food and other supplies sit untouched just outside the enclave.
Israel, which cut off all supplies to Gaza from the start of March and reopened the flow with new restrictions in May, says it is committed to allowing aid in but must control it to prevent it from being diverted by militants.
Starmer said he supported US, Qatari and Egyptian efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.
“A ceasefire will put us on a path to the recognition of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution,” he said.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France would recognise a Palestinian state in September at the UN General Assembly. Macron, who announced the decision on X, published a letter sent to Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas confirming France’s intention.
“True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognise the state of Palestine,” Macron said. “I will make this solemn announcement at the United Nations General Assembly next September.”
The decision is likely to spark anger in Israel and Washington. In a diplomatic cable in June, the US said it opposed any steps that would unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state.
