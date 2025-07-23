Russia passes law targeting ‘narrow group’ searches for ‘extremist’ content

Russian legislators attend a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow. Picture: REUTERS/STATE DUMA
London — Russians will face fines if they search online for “extremist” content under a new law that tightens censorship and could have sweeping ramifications for digital privacy and the fate of WhatsApp in the country.
The legislation, approved on Tuesday by parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, has drawn criticism from some pro-government figures as well as opposition activists.
Opponents say the fines it prescribes, of up to 5,000 roubles (R1,119), could open the door to tougher charges and penalties.
The ministry of justice’s list of extremist materials stretches to more than 500 pages.
Entities banned in Russia for carrying out “extremist activities” include late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund, the “international LGBTQ+ movement” and US tech giant Meta Platforms.
On Friday legislators who regulate the IT sector said Meta-owned WhatsApp should prepare to leave the Russian market as it was likely to be added to a list of restricted software.
The new legislation targets people who knowingly search for extremist materials online, including through virtual private networks (VPNs) millions of people in Russia use to bypass censorship and access banned content.
“This bill concerns a narrow group of people who look for extremist content because they are already one step away from extremism,” Sergei Boyarsky, head of the Duma's information technology committee, told Duma TV.
Maksut Shadayev, Russia's minister of digital development, communications and mass media. Picture: REUTERS/STATE DUMA
Digital development minister Maksut Shadayev said law enforcement would have to prove users intended to view extremist materials and merely accessing platforms would not be penalised.
It was not immediately clear how the authorities would determine intent in an online search. The lack of clarity has left many feeling uneasy.
Ekaterina Mizulina, head of Russia’s League for a Safe Internet, a body founded with the authorities’ support, criticised the law’s “vague wording” and warned the law could spark a wave of fraud, blackmail and extortion.
“For now, the law applies only to the search for extremist materials, but there is no guarantee,” Mizulina wrote on Telegram. “The list could be expanded in a few days.”
Sarkis Darbinyan, founder of digital rights group Roskomsvoboda, said he expected people to start unsubscribing from certain channels and deleting apps.
“I think this is one of the main tasks that has been set: to create fear, to create such uncertainty so as to increase the level of self-censorship among the Russian internet audience,” Darbinyan told Reuters.
Shadayev told the Duma fines for the Russian population were preferable to banning platforms such as WhatsApp and Google in Russia.
Moscow has long sought to establish what it calls digital sovereignty by promoting home-grown services, including a new state-backed messaging app, Max, but many people in Russia still rely on foreign platforms.
Opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin, who tried unsuccessfully to run against Vladimir Putin in a presidential election last year, led a protest outside the Duma on Tuesday and promised to continue protesting the bill’s passage through the upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, before it becomes law on September 1.
“These amendments have caused a level of resistance in Russian society that has not been seen for a long time,” Nadezhdin said, pointing to the surprisingly high number of legislators voting against the proposed legislation in the Duma, which rarely sees serious dissent.
The law was approved with 68% of the vote. There were 67 votes against the legislation, or 14.9%, and 22 abstentions.
Russia passes law targeting ‘narrow group’ searches for ‘extremist’ content
Legislators who regulate IT sector said Meta-owned WhatsApp should prepare to leave the Russian market
London — Russians will face fines if they search online for “extremist” content under a new law that tightens censorship and could have sweeping ramifications for digital privacy and the fate of WhatsApp in the country.
The legislation, approved on Tuesday by parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, has drawn criticism from some pro-government figures as well as opposition activists.
Opponents say the fines it prescribes, of up to 5,000 roubles (R1,119), could open the door to tougher charges and penalties.
The ministry of justice’s list of extremist materials stretches to more than 500 pages.
Entities banned in Russia for carrying out “extremist activities” include late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund, the “international LGBTQ+ movement” and US tech giant Meta Platforms.
On Friday legislators who regulate the IT sector said Meta-owned WhatsApp should prepare to leave the Russian market as it was likely to be added to a list of restricted software.
The new legislation targets people who knowingly search for extremist materials online, including through virtual private networks (VPNs) millions of people in Russia use to bypass censorship and access banned content.
“This bill concerns a narrow group of people who look for extremist content because they are already one step away from extremism,” Sergei Boyarsky, head of the Duma's information technology committee, told Duma TV.
Digital development minister Maksut Shadayev said law enforcement would have to prove users intended to view extremist materials and merely accessing platforms would not be penalised.
It was not immediately clear how the authorities would determine intent in an online search. The lack of clarity has left many feeling uneasy.
Ekaterina Mizulina, head of Russia’s League for a Safe Internet, a body founded with the authorities’ support, criticised the law’s “vague wording” and warned the law could spark a wave of fraud, blackmail and extortion.
“For now, the law applies only to the search for extremist materials, but there is no guarantee,” Mizulina wrote on Telegram. “The list could be expanded in a few days.”
Sarkis Darbinyan, founder of digital rights group Roskomsvoboda, said he expected people to start unsubscribing from certain channels and deleting apps.
“I think this is one of the main tasks that has been set: to create fear, to create such uncertainty so as to increase the level of self-censorship among the Russian internet audience,” Darbinyan told Reuters.
Shadayev told the Duma fines for the Russian population were preferable to banning platforms such as WhatsApp and Google in Russia.
Moscow has long sought to establish what it calls digital sovereignty by promoting home-grown services, including a new state-backed messaging app, Max, but many people in Russia still rely on foreign platforms.
Opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin, who tried unsuccessfully to run against Vladimir Putin in a presidential election last year, led a protest outside the Duma on Tuesday and promised to continue protesting the bill’s passage through the upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, before it becomes law on September 1.
“These amendments have caused a level of resistance in Russian society that has not been seen for a long time,” Nadezhdin said, pointing to the surprisingly high number of legislators voting against the proposed legislation in the Duma, which rarely sees serious dissent.
The law was approved with 68% of the vote. There were 67 votes against the legislation, or 14.9%, and 22 abstentions.
Reuters
Medvedev says Russia must be ready for pre-emptive strikes on West
Trump gives Russia 50 days to make peace or face ‘100% secondary tariffs’
JOHN DLUDLU: Brics bloc starts cracking under Trump’s assault
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Medvedev says Russia must be ready for pre-emptive strikes on West
World briefs: Kim supports Russia in resolving Ukraine conflict
JOHN DLUDLU: Brics bloc starts cracking under Trump’s assault
Kremlin chides Trump’s ‘theatrics’ prolonging war
Trump gives Russia 50 days to make peace or face ‘100% secondary tariffs’
US envoy visits Kyiv as Trump agrees to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Iran willing to work with nuclear watchdog but says inspections may be risky
Russia, Cuba and North Korea escape worst of Trump’s tariff wrath
Trump tells Putin to end Ukraine war or face more sanctions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.