Bank of England’s Bailey defends bank rules after Reeves’ ‘boot on the neck’ attack

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS
London — Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday he did not agree with chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves’ description of regulation as a “boot on the neck of businesses” and defended rules for the banking sector as overseen by the BoE.
Bailey told legislators the central bank was open to making changes to the detail of post-financial crisis financial regulation — such as income thresholds for approving mortgages — to help the government’s economic growth push.
But he favours keeping rules on banks in areas such as ring-fencing — which separates banks’ consumer lending operations from their more volatile investment banking — and said Britain was not imposing tougher regulation than elsewhere.
“I do think that the ring-fencing regime is an important part of the structure of the banking system,” he said, noting the rules made it easier to deal with troubled banks.
Reeves last week promised “meaningful reform” of the ring-fencing rules as she seeks to speed up Britain’s sluggish economy, something sought by the leaders of several major banks who say the rules are a drag on credit.
British chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves attends a meeting in London, Britain, July 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ISABEL INFANTES
Asked by a legislator about Reeves describing regulation as a “boot on the neck” of businesses, Bailey said: “I don’t use those terms. Let me say that… it’s not a term I use” before adding: “We can’t compromise on basic financial stability. That would be my overall message.”
Bailey was speaking to the House of Commons’ treasury committee alongside two other members of the BoE’s financial policy committee, Randall Kroszner and Carolyn Wilkins.
Kroszner, a former US Federal Reserve official, said he saw no specific clash at this stage between financial stability and the relaxation of regulations planned by Reeves.
“But always the devil is in the detail,” Kroszner said.
Mandating
Bailey also sounded worried about the possibility of the government forcing pension funds to make illiquid investments such as in infrastructure assets to help boost Britain’s economy.
“I do think that it’s important that we let investment markets work. I do think that mandating could have unforeseen consequences, which do make me nervous,” he said.
“However… if, as I hope, we go down this road of pension reform, and it doesn’t happen, then I think there is a very strong ‘moral suasion’ point on industry to do this.”
Reeves said in her Mansion House speech last week that she was confident she would not need to use new powers to force funds to invest in a wider range of assets but she said the new pension bill reserved that right.
Borrowing
Bailey also told the committee that a rise in British government borrowing costs — especially for long-dated bonds — was not out of line with increases in other countries.
“We have seen steepening of yield curves going on now,” Bailey told the treasury committee.
“I think the important thing to say is that is a global phenomenon. It’s not in any sense unique to this country. In fact, the pattern in this country is not in any sense out of line with what we’ve seen in other markets, and we’ve seen steeper increases in some other markets.”
Rising borrowing costs were being driven by concerns about the effect on global trade from tariff policy decisions and uncertainty about the scale of future public borrowing, he said.
US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on imports of many goods and has also won approval in Congress for tax cuts that are forecast to push up US public debt.
Bank of England’s Bailey defends bank rules after Reeves’ ‘boot on the neck’ attack
Legislators told BoE is open to making changes to financial regulation to help government’s economic growth push
London — Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday he did not agree with chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves’ description of regulation as a “boot on the neck of businesses” and defended rules for the banking sector as overseen by the BoE.
Bailey told legislators the central bank was open to making changes to the detail of post-financial crisis financial regulation — such as income thresholds for approving mortgages — to help the government’s economic growth push.
But he favours keeping rules on banks in areas such as ring-fencing — which separates banks’ consumer lending operations from their more volatile investment banking — and said Britain was not imposing tougher regulation than elsewhere.
“I do think that the ring-fencing regime is an important part of the structure of the banking system,” he said, noting the rules made it easier to deal with troubled banks.
Reeves last week promised “meaningful reform” of the ring-fencing rules as she seeks to speed up Britain’s sluggish economy, something sought by the leaders of several major banks who say the rules are a drag on credit.
Asked by a legislator about Reeves describing regulation as a “boot on the neck” of businesses, Bailey said: “I don’t use those terms. Let me say that… it’s not a term I use” before adding: “We can’t compromise on basic financial stability. That would be my overall message.”
Bailey was speaking to the House of Commons’ treasury committee alongside two other members of the BoE’s financial policy committee, Randall Kroszner and Carolyn Wilkins.
Kroszner, a former US Federal Reserve official, said he saw no specific clash at this stage between financial stability and the relaxation of regulations planned by Reeves.
“But always the devil is in the detail,” Kroszner said.
Mandating
Bailey also sounded worried about the possibility of the government forcing pension funds to make illiquid investments such as in infrastructure assets to help boost Britain’s economy.
“I do think that it’s important that we let investment markets work. I do think that mandating could have unforeseen consequences, which do make me nervous,” he said.
“However… if, as I hope, we go down this road of pension reform, and it doesn’t happen, then I think there is a very strong ‘moral suasion’ point on industry to do this.”
Reeves said in her Mansion House speech last week that she was confident she would not need to use new powers to force funds to invest in a wider range of assets but she said the new pension bill reserved that right.
Borrowing
Bailey also told the committee that a rise in British government borrowing costs — especially for long-dated bonds — was not out of line with increases in other countries.
“We have seen steepening of yield curves going on now,” Bailey told the treasury committee.
“I think the important thing to say is that is a global phenomenon. It’s not in any sense unique to this country. In fact, the pattern in this country is not in any sense out of line with what we’ve seen in other markets, and we’ve seen steeper increases in some other markets.”
Rising borrowing costs were being driven by concerns about the effect on global trade from tariff policy decisions and uncertainty about the scale of future public borrowing, he said.
US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on imports of many goods and has also won approval in Congress for tax cuts that are forecast to push up US public debt.
Reuters
UK to help speed up SA’s infrastructure delivery
International business briefs: BoE delays rules governing banks’ trading activities
Payments reform on the cards as Reserve Bank draws up draft law
Federal Reserve needs to be examined as an institution, says Scott Bessent
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
UK to help speed up SA’s infrastructure delivery
International business briefs: BoE delays rules governing banks’ trading ...
UK bonds suffer biggest sell-off since October 2022
UK’s Reeves sets out spending plans to match the priorities of ‘working people’
UK pay growth slows as jobless rate revisits 2021 high
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.