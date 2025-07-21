World / Europe

Germany arrests Libyan war crimes suspect

International Criminal Court accuses Khaled Mohamed Ali Al Hishri of helping run Mitiga prison where detainees were tortured

21 July 2025 - 16:48
by Stephanie van den Berg
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Khaled Mohamed Ali Al Hishri, alleged to have been a member of the Special Deterrence Force armed group during Libya's civil war, was arrested on Wednesday, German authorities said. Picture: 123RF/FOTOKITA
Khaled Mohamed Ali Al Hishri, alleged to have been a member of the Special Deterrence Force armed group during Libya's civil war, was arrested on Wednesday, German authorities said. Picture: 123RF/FOTOKITA

German authorities have arrested a Libyan war crimes suspect accused of being a senior official at a notorious prison where inmates were routinely tortured and sometimes sexually abused, the International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Friday.

Khaled Mohamed Ali Al Hishri, alleged to have been a member of the Special Deterrence Force armed group during Libya’s civil war, was arrested on Wednesday, German authorities said.

The ICC said he would remain in German custody, pending the completion of national proceedings.

Prosecutors at the ICC accuse Al Hishri of war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder, torture and rape from February 2015 until early 2020, a period during which he was allegedly one of the most senior officials in the Mitiga prison.

According to the prosecution, Mitiga was the largest detention facility in western Libya, where thousands of detainees were held in cramped cells without basic hygiene and were systematically subjected to brutal interrogations and torture.

Men and women held there also faced sexual violence including rape, the prosecution said.

It is a critical time for the ICC. Its prosecutor and four judges are facing US sanctions in retaliation for an arrest warrant it issued for Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict. A number of European ICC member states, including Germany, have also criticised the warrant.

In addition to the sanctions, the ICC is also operating without its chief prosecutor Karim Khan, who stepped aside temporarily two months ago as he faced a probe by UN investigators into alleged sexual misconduct.

Khan denies the allegations, and his two deputy prosecutors are running the office in his absence.

In a statement on Friday, the office of the prosecutor said it expected Al Hishri to be transferred to The Hague and added that it stood ready to start his trial.

“This development is so needed at a time of unprecedented turmoil in the field of accountability generally and at the ICC specifically,” Kip Hale, an attorney who documented crimes in Libya for the UN, said.

“Yet, it is most important for the victims of the many atrocity crimes committed at Mitiga prison.”

Italy arrested another Libyan ICC suspect, Osama Elmasry Njeem, in January but subsequently returned him to Tripoli, saying the arrest warrant contained mistakes and inaccuracies. He was also accused of crimes committed against detainees in Mitiga prison.

His release sparked outrage among Italian opposition parties and triggered a legal investigation into Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and several other government members.

The court has been investigating allegations of serious crimes committed in Libya since the outbreak of its civil war in 2011, after a referral by the UN Security Council

Reuters

Putin will not attend Brazil Brics summit in person due to ICC warrant

The Russian leader will participate via video link, while report says China's Xi will not attend at all
World
3 weeks ago

Netanyahu heads to Hungary, defying ICC arrest warrant

Viktor Orban has made clear the Israel prime minister will not be arrested
World
3 months ago

Convicted warlord Lubanga announces new rebel group in DRC

Convention for the Popular Revolution aims to topple the government in eastern DRC
World
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Swalimo furious as US deports violent criminals ...
World
2.
Donald Trump’s name on birthday letter to Jeffrey ...
World / Americas
3.
DRC and M23 rebels vow to reach peace deal next ...
World
4.
IDF issues evacuation orders for previously ...
World
5.
Crypto sector breaches $4-trillion on US ...
World

Related Articles

Swalimo furious as US deports violent criminals to Eswatini

World

Trump says countries aligning with ‘anti-American policies’ of Brics to face ...

World

Brics leaders to mull AI curbs at Rio summit

World / Americas

Brics a defender of multilateral diplomacy, says Lula da Silva

World / Americas

Donald Trump urges Hamas to accept terms for two-month Gaza ceasefire

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.