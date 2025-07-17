World / Europe

Denmark aims to host world’s most powerful quantum computer

Quantum computing holds the promise of carrying out calculations that would take today’s systems millions of years

17 July 2025 - 12:45
by Supantha Mukherjee and Stine Jacobsen
Picture: REUTERS

Stockholm/Copenhagen — The Novo Nordisk Foundation and Denmark’s state-owned credit fund said on Thursday that they would invest in what they said would be the world’s most powerful quantum computer, aiming to revolutionise areas such as drug discovery and materials science.

Quantum computing holds the promise of carrying out calculations that would take today’s systems millions of years and could unlock discoveries in medicine, chemistry and many other fields where near-infinite seas of possible combinations of molecules confound classical computers.

The Novo Nordisk Foundation, the nonprofit that controls pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, and Denmark’s Export and Investment Fund (EIFO), said in a statement that they would invest €80m in the initiative called QuNorth.

Microsoft, which has its largest quantum lab in Denmark, will provide software and Atom Computing will build the quantum computer.

The computer will be named Magne, inspired by Norse mythology where Magne, the son of Thor, is known for his immense strength.

Construction will begin later this year and the computer is expected to be ready by the end of 2026.

The quantum computer will start operating with 50 logical qubits, said Jason Zander, Microsoft’s executive vice-president. A qubit, short for quantum bit, is the basic unit of information in a quantum computer and a logical qubit is a virtual qubit built from many physical qubits to reliably process quantum information.

Last November, Microsoft and Atom created 24 logical qubits, the highest number ever created.

“When we get to about 50 logical qubits, that’s when we start hitting true quantum advantage,” Zander said.

“I get to the point where I can run something on a quantum computer that I could not run on a classic computer.”

“When the machine gets up to 100 (logical qubits), we can start doing science problems, get up to a couple 100s, we can start doing some chemistry and starting to answer things, and then when all the way up to 1,000, now you are solving everything,” Zander said. 

Reuters

Germany plans major AI catch-up

Germany says it wants to generate 10% of its economic output based on AI by 2030
World
2 days ago

DANIEL NOVITZKAS: The business case for AI is evolving fast — keep up or risk extinction

The tools now available are capable of reshaping not just workflows but entire business models
Opinion
3 days ago

BIG READ: The cold comforts of quantum

In 1925 Max Born used the term ‘quantum mechanics’ for the first time, but 100 years later its core puzzles have not yet been solved
Life
3 weeks ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Prepare for post-quantum cryptography

That old device in your living room might be the weak link in the future of cryptography.
Opinion
3 weeks ago
