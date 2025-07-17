Denmark aims to host world’s most powerful quantum computer

Stockholm/Copenhagen — The Novo Nordisk Foundation and Denmark’s state-owned credit fund said on Thursday that they would invest in what they said would be the world’s most powerful quantum computer, aiming to revolutionise areas such as drug discovery and materials science.
Quantum computing holds the promise of carrying out calculations that would take today’s systems millions of years and could unlock discoveries in medicine, chemistry and many other fields where near-infinite seas of possible combinations of molecules confound classical computers.
The Novo Nordisk Foundation, the nonprofit that controls pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, and Denmark’s Export and Investment Fund (EIFO), said in a statement that they would invest €80m in the initiative called QuNorth.
Microsoft, which has its largest quantum lab in Denmark, will provide software and Atom Computing will build the quantum computer.
The computer will be named Magne, inspired by Norse mythology where Magne, the son of Thor, is known for his immense strength.
Construction will begin later this year and the computer is expected to be ready by the end of 2026.
The quantum computer will start operating with 50 logical qubits, said Jason Zander, Microsoft’s executive vice-president. A qubit, short for quantum bit, is the basic unit of information in a quantum computer and a logical qubit is a virtual qubit built from many physical qubits to reliably process quantum information.
Last November, Microsoft and Atom created 24 logical qubits, the highest number ever created.
“When we get to about 50 logical qubits, that’s when we start hitting true quantum advantage,” Zander said.
“I get to the point where I can run something on a quantum computer that I could not run on a classic computer.”
“When the machine gets up to 100 (logical qubits), we can start doing science problems, get up to a couple 100s, we can start doing some chemistry and starting to answer things, and then when all the way up to 1,000, now you are solving everything,” Zander said.
Denmark aims to host world’s most powerful quantum computer
Quantum computing holds the promise of carrying out calculations that would take today’s systems millions of years
Stockholm/Copenhagen — The Novo Nordisk Foundation and Denmark’s state-owned credit fund said on Thursday that they would invest in what they said would be the world’s most powerful quantum computer, aiming to revolutionise areas such as drug discovery and materials science.
Quantum computing holds the promise of carrying out calculations that would take today’s systems millions of years and could unlock discoveries in medicine, chemistry and many other fields where near-infinite seas of possible combinations of molecules confound classical computers.
The Novo Nordisk Foundation, the nonprofit that controls pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, and Denmark’s Export and Investment Fund (EIFO), said in a statement that they would invest €80m in the initiative called QuNorth.
Microsoft, which has its largest quantum lab in Denmark, will provide software and Atom Computing will build the quantum computer.
The computer will be named Magne, inspired by Norse mythology where Magne, the son of Thor, is known for his immense strength.
Construction will begin later this year and the computer is expected to be ready by the end of 2026.
The quantum computer will start operating with 50 logical qubits, said Jason Zander, Microsoft’s executive vice-president. A qubit, short for quantum bit, is the basic unit of information in a quantum computer and a logical qubit is a virtual qubit built from many physical qubits to reliably process quantum information.
Last November, Microsoft and Atom created 24 logical qubits, the highest number ever created.
“When we get to about 50 logical qubits, that’s when we start hitting true quantum advantage,” Zander said.
“I get to the point where I can run something on a quantum computer that I could not run on a classic computer.”
“When the machine gets up to 100 (logical qubits), we can start doing science problems, get up to a couple 100s, we can start doing some chemistry and starting to answer things, and then when all the way up to 1,000, now you are solving everything,” Zander said.
Reuters
Germany plans major AI catch-up
DANIEL NOVITZKAS: The business case for AI is evolving fast — keep up or risk extinction
BIG READ: The cold comforts of quantum
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Prepare for post-quantum cryptography
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Germany plans major AI catch-up
DANIEL NOVITZKAS: The business case for AI is evolving fast — keep up or risk ...
BIG READ: The cold comforts of quantum
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Prepare for post-quantum cryptography
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Global cybercrime scandal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.