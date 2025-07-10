EU AI code of practice focuses on copyright and safety

A person holds a copy of the EU's Artificial Intelligence Act, in London, Britain, February 5 2025. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/REUTERS
Brussels — A code of practice to help companies comply with the EU’s landmark AI rules will focus on transparency, copyright, safety and security, highlighting the EU’s push to set global AI standards amid rapid advancements, the European Commission said on Thursday.
Signing up to the code is voluntary, but companies that decline to do so will not benefit from the legal certainty provided to a signatory. The comments came as the EU executive presented a final draft of the guidance, drawn up by 13 independent experts.
The AI rules, which will come into effect in a staggered manner, will apply to Google owner Alphabet, Facebook owner Meta, Alphabet's Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, Mistral and other companies.
The EU’s AI Act, which came into force last June, imposes strict transparency obligations on high-risk AI systems, with lighter requirements for general-purpose AI models.
It restricts governments’ use of real-time biometric surveillance in public spaces to cases linked to certain crimes or the prevention of terrorist attacks.
The AI rules for large language models (GPAI) will become legally binding on August 2. It will only be enforced a year later for new models placed on the market starting from next month. Existing models will have two years to August 2 2027 to comply with the rules.
While the guidance on transparency and copyright will apply to all GPAI providers, the chapters on safety and security target providers of the most advanced models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Meta’s Llama, Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude.
“Co-designed by AI stakeholders, the code is aligned with their needs. Therefore, I invite all general-purpose AI model providers to adhere to the code. Doing so will secure them a clear, collaborative route to compliance with the EU’s AI Act,” EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said.
EU countries and the commission will need to give the green light before the code can be implemented, tentatively expected at the end of the year.
Reuters
