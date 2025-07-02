World / Europe

Two die in Spain wildfire as heatwave claims two in France

Italy issues red alerts for 18 cities because of the extreme heat and Turkey has been tackling wildfires

02 July 2025 - 17:34
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Firefighters extinguish a wildfire during a heatwave, near the village of Kleinbahren, Germany, on July 2. Picture: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH
Firefighters extinguish a wildfire during a heatwave, near the village of Kleinbahren, Germany, on July 2. Picture: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

London — Wildfires have killed two people in Spain and two others have died in France because of a heatwave that has gripped Europe and forced the closure of a nuclear reactor at a Swiss power plant.

With scorching temperatures again on Wednesday, Spanish officials said a wildfire in Catalonia had killed two people a day earlier and France’s energy minister reported two deaths with a direct link to the heatwave, with 300 others taken to hospital.

Italy issued red alerts for 18 cities because of the extreme heat and Turkey has been tackling wildfires in what meteorologists say is an “exceptional” heatwave because it has come so early in Europe’s summer.

The blaze in Torrefeta in the Catalonia region of Spain destroyed several farms and affected an area stretching for about 40km, official said. It was largely contained though more wind and thunderstorms were expected on Wednesday.

“The fire was extremely violent and erratic due to storms and strong winds, generating a convection cloud that complicated extinguishing efforts,” the fire service said.

Authorities in the Spanish city of Barcelona said on Tuesday they were also looking into whether the death of a street sweeper at the weekend was heat related.

Spain experienced its hottest June on record this year, and France had its hottest June since 2003, energy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said.

Temperature highs

Weather forecaster Meteo France said red alerts remained for several areas of central France, but that heat was easing in the west, though intense thunderstorms with possible heavy bursts of rainfall were expected in many parts of the east.

Temperature highs were expected around 39 °C, with up to 34 °C in Paris, and 36 °C to 38 °C in Strasbourg, Lyon, Grenoble and Avignon.

In Italy, Florence was expected to bear the brunt of the heat with a top temperature of 39 °C during the day. Red alerts were issued in 18 cities, including Milan and Rome.

There was a risk of violent and sudden rain and storms, particularly along the central Appennine mountain region and Sardinia and Sicily.

Swiss utility Axpo shut down one reactor unit at the Beznau nuclear power plant and halved output at another on Tuesday because of the high temperature of river water.

Water is used for cooling and other purposes at nuclear power plants, and restrictions were expected to continue as temperatures are monitored.

Scientists say greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels are a cause of climate change, with deforestation and industrial practices being other contributing factors.

Last year was the planet’s hottest on record. 

Reuters

Italians limit outdoor work, France shuts schools as heatwave sears Europe

Eiffel Tower’s top floor shut, risk of field fires grows as Mediterranean Sea temperatures reach record highs
World
1 day ago

World news briefs: Kim Jong Un mourns soldiers who died for Russia

Letter in May sent to a number of hospitals performing ‘paediatric sex trait modification procedures’
World
2 days ago

Health must be at heart of climate change talks, says WHO

Climate change is affecting food production, polluting water sources, filling oceans with plastic and degrading air quality
National
7 months ago

Indian cities bear brunt of extreme heat

Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai become heat traps amid one of longest heatwaves
World
1 year ago

India’s huge poll faces heatwave challenge

Voting began on April 19 and will conclude on June 1, with results due on June 4
World
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Chinese DRC gold miner says M23 rebels are ...
World / Africa
2.
Musk reignites war of words with Trump in attack ...
World / Americas
3.
Belgian diplomat faces charges for 1961 Patrice ...
World / Africa
4.
Senate passes Trump’s sweeping tax cut and ...
World / Americas
5.
Macron says tariffs imposed by powerful countries ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Italians limit outdoor work, France shuts schools as heatwave sears Europe

World / Europe

World news briefs: Drought hits Russia’s grain harvest

World

Indian cities bear brunt of extreme heat

World / Asia

India’s huge poll faces heatwave challenge

World / Asia

Philippines closes schools over deadly heatwave as Southeast Asia authorities ...

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.