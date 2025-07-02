Threat to one is threat to the other, say UK and Germany about mutual defence pact

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend a joint press conference in Berlin, Germany, in this file photo. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL VIA REUTERS
Berlin — Germany and Britain will sign a defence treaty that includes a mutual assistance clause in the event of a threat to either country, later this month, the Politico news outlet reported on Wednesday.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had made a joint declaration in August, promising closer co-operation on issues from trade to security.
The broad agreement was being finalised, according to Politico, and a key area was defence.
It would include a section stating that any strategic threat to one country would represent a threat to the other, and the agreement was expected to be signed on July 17, it reported, citing two London-based officials.
Although both countries are committed to Nato, the defence agreement highlights a shift among European states, including Germany under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, to work more closely together and rely less on the US under President Donald Trump.
Neither the German defence ministry nor the chancellor’s office was immediately available for comment.
