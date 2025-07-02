World / Europe

Threat to one is threat to the other, say UK and Germany about mutual defence pact

Although both countries are committed to Nato, the defence agreement highlights a shift among European states

02 July 2025 - 11:46
by Sabine Siebold and Markus Wacket
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend a joint press conference in Berlin, Germany, in this file photo. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL VIA REUTERS
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend a joint press conference in Berlin, Germany, in this file photo. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL VIA REUTERS

Berlin — Germany and Britain will sign a defence treaty that includes a mutual assistance clause in the event of a threat to either country, later this month, the Politico news outlet reported on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had made a joint declaration in August, promising closer co-operation on issues from trade to security.

The broad agreement was being finalised, according to Politico, and a key area was defence.

It would include a section stating that any strategic threat to one country would represent a threat to the other, and the agreement was expected to be signed on July 17, it reported, citing two London-based officials.

Although both countries are committed to Nato, the defence agreement highlights a shift among European states, including Germany under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, to work more closely together and rely less on the US under President Donald Trump.

Neither the German defence ministry nor the chancellor’s office was immediately available for comment. 

Reuters

Macron says tariffs imposed by powerful countries a form of ‘blackmail’

Comments at development financing conference in Seville, Spain, came with the EU negotiating a trade deal with the US
World
1 day ago

UK’s Keir Starmer trims welfare cuts to avoid Labour revolt

The UK prime minister’s reforms had sought to shave £5bn per year off a rapidly rising welfare bill
World
5 days ago

Britain vows to toughen up its trade defences amid global turbulence

UK Steel says Trade Remedies Authority must be more robust, sees new strategy as ‘critical turning point’
World
5 days ago

Nato gives nod to Hague summit statement for 5% defence spending

The statement will only become official when it is approved by leaders including US President Donald Trump on Wednesday
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Chinese DRC gold miner says M23 rebels are ...
World / Africa
2.
Musk reignites war of words with Trump in attack ...
World / Americas
3.
Senate passes Trump’s sweeping tax cut and ...
World / Americas
4.
Belgian diplomat faces charges for 1961 Patrice ...
World / Africa
5.
Macron says tariffs imposed by powerful countries ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Macron says tariffs imposed by powerful countries a form of ‘blackmail’

World / Europe

UK’s Keir Starmer trims welfare cuts to avoid Labour revolt

World / Europe

Britain vows to toughen up its trade defences amid global turbulence

World / Europe

Nato gives nod to Hague summit statement for 5% defence spending

World / Europe

Russian official: Trump has started a new war on Iran that will strengthen ...

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.