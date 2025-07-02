World / Europe

EU to compensate exporters for carbon costs

The move is to discourage firms from leaving Europe over rising climate costs

02 July 2025 - 16:42
by Kate Abnett
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra. Picture: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER
EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra. Picture: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Brussels — European industries that sell their goods abroad will receive compensation for the CO2 emissions costs they pay in Europe, the European Commission said on Wednesday, in a bid to avoid firms relocating to dodge Europe’s ambitious climate policies.

The EU’s executive branch confirmed the plans alongside proposing a new 2040 climate target, which will require far bigger investments from heavy industries to clean up their production in the next decade.

By the end of the year, the commission will propose a scheme that uses revenues raised by the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to support companies exporting goods to foreign markets where, unlike in Europe, their competitors do not pay CO2 costs.

“We’re doing this specifically for those companies at the risk of losing out because they are exporting,” EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said.

Hoekstra said the system was expected to offer €70m in compensation next year. The EU expects the CBAM levy to generate €2.1bn in revenue by 2030.

Aluminium and steel producers have called for such compensation, because they will gradually lose the free carbon permits they now receive from the EU, as the bloc phases in CBAM next year.

The loss of free CO2 permits will force European firms to buy more permits from the EU carbon market — an extra cost industries have warned will hurt their ability to compete in foreign markets where other firms do not pay for their emissions.

The compensation companies receive will be linked to the loss of their free CO2 permits, the commission said. It is still working on the design of the scheme, which it will propose later this year alongside measures to attempt to prevent foreign companies from circumventing the EU carbon border levy.

“We want to make absolutely sure that this system is not going to be manipulated or exploited by actors from outside the European Union,” Hoekstra said. 

Reuters

SA exports and jobs at risk as major markets go green

More than 422,000 jobs are already tied to exports to countries with incoming or active CBAMs, an NZT report shows
Economy
3 weeks ago

SEUTAME MAIMELE: Proposed EU CBAM amendments not very beneficial for SA firms

But SA exporters have more time to develop and institute measurement and reporting systems, and financially prepare for the export costs into the EU ...
Opinion
4 weeks ago

'SA needs time to avoid EU carbon tax'

The European Union needs to give South Africa and other emerging markets time to prepare for the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.
Business
3 months ago

EU aims to make most firms exempt from carbon border levy

Draft shows majority of the importers would be small- and medium-sized companies or individual consumers
World
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Chinese DRC gold miner says M23 rebels are ...
World / Africa
2.
Musk reignites war of words with Trump in attack ...
World / Americas
3.
Belgian diplomat faces charges for 1961 Patrice ...
World / Africa
4.
Senate passes Trump’s sweeping tax cut and ...
World / Americas
5.
Macron says tariffs imposed by powerful countries ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Britain, Kenya and Singapore join hands to encourage firms to buy carbon credits

World

UN ocean conference: $10bn in raised funds a drop in the bucket to protect high ...

World

US aims to weaken deal for developing countries, UN document shows

World

EU considering international carbon credits to meet new climate goal

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.