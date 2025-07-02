EU to compensate exporters for carbon costs

EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra. Picture: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER
Brussels — European industries that sell their goods abroad will receive compensation for the CO2 emissions costs they pay in Europe, the European Commission said on Wednesday, in a bid to avoid firms relocating to dodge Europe’s ambitious climate policies.
The EU’s executive branch confirmed the plans alongside proposing a new 2040 climate target, which will require far bigger investments from heavy industries to clean up their production in the next decade.
By the end of the year, the commission will propose a scheme that uses revenues raised by the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to support companies exporting goods to foreign markets where, unlike in Europe, their competitors do not pay CO2 costs.
“We’re doing this specifically for those companies at the risk of losing out because they are exporting,” EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said.
Hoekstra said the system was expected to offer €70m in compensation next year. The EU expects the CBAM levy to generate €2.1bn in revenue by 2030.
Aluminium and steel producers have called for such compensation, because they will gradually lose the free carbon permits they now receive from the EU, as the bloc phases in CBAM next year.
The loss of free CO2 permits will force European firms to buy more permits from the EU carbon market — an extra cost industries have warned will hurt their ability to compete in foreign markets where other firms do not pay for their emissions.
The compensation companies receive will be linked to the loss of their free CO2 permits, the commission said. It is still working on the design of the scheme, which it will propose later this year alongside measures to attempt to prevent foreign companies from circumventing the EU carbon border levy.
“We want to make absolutely sure that this system is not going to be manipulated or exploited by actors from outside the European Union,” Hoekstra said.
Reuters
