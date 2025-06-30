Macron says tariffs imposed by powerful countries a form of ‘blackmail’

From left, Kenyan President William Ruto, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Angolan President João Lourenço at the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development, in Seville, Spain, June 30 2025. Picture: CLAUDIA GRECO/REUTERS
Seville — French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that tariffs levied by powerful countries were often a form of “blackmail” rather than instruments to rebalance trade.
His comments in a speech at the International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, Spain, came with the EU negotiating a trade deal with the US before a July 9 deadline, though he did not specifically refer to the US or US President Donald Trump.
“We need to restore freedom and equity to international trade, much more than barriers and tariffs, which are devised by the strongest, and which are often used as instruments of blackmail, not at all as instruments of rebalancing,” Macron said.
French President Emmanuel Macron and World Bank president Ajay Banga meet during the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development, in Seville, Spain, June 30 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Claudia Greco
He also urged support — and a rethinking — of the World Trade Organisation to bring it in line with goals to fight inequality and climate change.
“Bringing back a trade war and tariffs at this moment in the life of the planet is an aberration, especially when I see the tariffs that are being imposed on countries that are just beginning their economic take-off,” Macron said.
Trump unveiled sweeping global tariffs in April in which he said countries would face taxes on imports into the US ranging from 10% to 50%, though he later reversed course and mostly lowered them for 90 days.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday rejected Macron’s characterisation, insisting that tariffs were an effective tool to rebuild US manufacturing.
She said Trump remained in discussions on trade to aid American workers.
“Europe and the rest of the world might not be used to that, but President Trump is back in town and he’s going to do what’s right for our people and our country,” she said.
The UN trade agency had said the tariffs could have a catastrophic impact on developing countries, with some of the world’s least developed, such as Lesotho, Cambodia, Laos, Madagascar and Myanmar, facing some of the highest levies.
Macron, a vocal critic of Washington’s tariff campaign, has also said it is an aberration to ask Europeans to spend more on defence while launching a trade war.
• Bloomberg news reported on Monday that the EU is open to a trade agreement with the US that would apply a universal 10% tariff on many of its exports, but the EU is seeking US commitments to reduce tariffs in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, alcohol, semiconductors and commercial aircraft.
EU is also pushing the US to implement quotas and exemptions to effectively ease Washington’s 25% tariff on vehicles and vehicle parts, as well as its 50% tariff on steel and aluminium, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Macron says tariffs imposed by powerful countries a form of ‘blackmail’
Comments at development financing conference in Seville, Spain, came with the EU negotiating a trade deal with the US
Seville — French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that tariffs levied by powerful countries were often a form of “blackmail” rather than instruments to rebalance trade.
His comments in a speech at the International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, Spain, came with the EU negotiating a trade deal with the US before a July 9 deadline, though he did not specifically refer to the US or US President Donald Trump.
“We need to restore freedom and equity to international trade, much more than barriers and tariffs, which are devised by the strongest, and which are often used as instruments of blackmail, not at all as instruments of rebalancing,” Macron said.
He also urged support — and a rethinking — of the World Trade Organisation to bring it in line with goals to fight inequality and climate change.
“Bringing back a trade war and tariffs at this moment in the life of the planet is an aberration, especially when I see the tariffs that are being imposed on countries that are just beginning their economic take-off,” Macron said.
Trump unveiled sweeping global tariffs in April in which he said countries would face taxes on imports into the US ranging from 10% to 50%, though he later reversed course and mostly lowered them for 90 days.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday rejected Macron’s characterisation, insisting that tariffs were an effective tool to rebuild US manufacturing.
She said Trump remained in discussions on trade to aid American workers.
“Europe and the rest of the world might not be used to that, but President Trump is back in town and he’s going to do what’s right for our people and our country,” she said.
The UN trade agency had said the tariffs could have a catastrophic impact on developing countries, with some of the world’s least developed, such as Lesotho, Cambodia, Laos, Madagascar and Myanmar, facing some of the highest levies.
Macron, a vocal critic of Washington’s tariff campaign, has also said it is an aberration to ask Europeans to spend more on defence while launching a trade war.
• Bloomberg news reported on Monday that the EU is open to a trade agreement with the US that would apply a universal 10% tariff on many of its exports, but the EU is seeking US commitments to reduce tariffs in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, alcohol, semiconductors and commercial aircraft.
EU is also pushing the US to implement quotas and exemptions to effectively ease Washington’s 25% tariff on vehicles and vehicle parts, as well as its 50% tariff on steel and aluminium, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Reuters
Mercedes-Benz suspends East London operations
Canada ditches digital services tax to grease US trade talk wheels
Dollar on track for worst level since 1970s
BIS head warns world economy at a ‘pivotal moment’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.