Britain vows to toughen up its trade defences amid global turbulence

British Secretary of State for business and trade Jonathan Reynolds speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain, on April 12 2025. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS/HANDOUT via REUTERS
London — Britain said it would toughen up its trade defences to better protect industries amid a turbulent global outlook of trade wars and US tariffs that has shaped its new trade strategy published on Thursday.
The government said that “resurgent protectionism” meant it needed to rethink its approach and “take the earliest opportunity to overhaul Britain’s trade remedies system to make it more accessible, assertive and agile.”
“The UK is an open trading nation but we must reconcile this with a new geopolitical reality,” business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said.
“Our trade strategy will sharpen our trade defence so we can ensure British businesses are protected from harm.”
The government will adjust the Trade Remedies Authority’s policy guidance and operating framework so it can be more assertive in tackling imports from countries with “unfair market distortions”.
UK Steel has said that the TRA’s current approach, under which it proposed to cap how much of certain kinds of steel could be imported, needed to be more robust, and welcomed the trade strategy as a “critical turning point”.
Agreements
The trade strategy is Britain’s first since it has had an independent trade policy after leaving the EU under the Conservatives, who hailed the opportunities of Brexit as it pursued several free trade agreements.
While the Labour government, which came to power a year ago, concluded free trade talks with India and hopes to clinch another deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council soon, it said the new strategy would focus on quicker and more practical deals than the previous government did.
It is already set to partially implement a deal to remove some of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, and has hailed recent deals to smooth trade with the EU.
A new fund, named after 19th century free trade economist David Ricardo, will be established to help British regulators tackle trade barriers abroad.
The UK Export Finance (Ukef) export credit agency will also be expanded.
Britain will also join the MPIA temporary arbitration arrangement for resolving World Trade Organisation disputes.
The trade strategy also seeks to promote environmental goals, labour rights and human rights. But the Trade Justice Movement advocacy group said those ambitions would be “severely tested” in negotiations with the GCC.
“Without clear conditions and safeguards that uphold rights... these promises risk remaining purely rhetorical,” said Trade Justice Movement director Tom Wills.
Britain vows to toughen up its trade defences amid global turbulence
UK Steel says Trade Remedies Authority must be more robust, sees new strategy as ‘critical turning point’
London — Britain said it would toughen up its trade defences to better protect industries amid a turbulent global outlook of trade wars and US tariffs that has shaped its new trade strategy published on Thursday.
The government said that “resurgent protectionism” meant it needed to rethink its approach and “take the earliest opportunity to overhaul Britain’s trade remedies system to make it more accessible, assertive and agile.”
“The UK is an open trading nation but we must reconcile this with a new geopolitical reality,” business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said.
“Our trade strategy will sharpen our trade defence so we can ensure British businesses are protected from harm.”
The government will adjust the Trade Remedies Authority’s policy guidance and operating framework so it can be more assertive in tackling imports from countries with “unfair market distortions”.
UK Steel has said that the TRA’s current approach, under which it proposed to cap how much of certain kinds of steel could be imported, needed to be more robust, and welcomed the trade strategy as a “critical turning point”.
Agreements
The trade strategy is Britain’s first since it has had an independent trade policy after leaving the EU under the Conservatives, who hailed the opportunities of Brexit as it pursued several free trade agreements.
While the Labour government, which came to power a year ago, concluded free trade talks with India and hopes to clinch another deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council soon, it said the new strategy would focus on quicker and more practical deals than the previous government did.
It is already set to partially implement a deal to remove some of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, and has hailed recent deals to smooth trade with the EU.
A new fund, named after 19th century free trade economist David Ricardo, will be established to help British regulators tackle trade barriers abroad.
The UK Export Finance (Ukef) export credit agency will also be expanded.
Britain will also join the MPIA temporary arbitration arrangement for resolving World Trade Organisation disputes.
The trade strategy also seeks to promote environmental goals, labour rights and human rights. But the Trade Justice Movement advocacy group said those ambitions would be “severely tested” in negotiations with the GCC.
“Without clear conditions and safeguards that uphold rights... these promises risk remaining purely rhetorical,” said Trade Justice Movement director Tom Wills.
Reuters
Manufacturing hampers Eurozone growth in June
Buttering up Trump snags UK a smooth deal
Business minister says China no longer welcome in UK steel sector
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Eurozone factories start recovering but Asia weakens as US tariffs bite
UK unlikely to fight back after Trump imposes steel tariffs
UK’s Starmer readies order to overrule on defence spending
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.