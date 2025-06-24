Starmer to press ahead with UK welfare reforms despite opposition

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed marines at a training base in Rotterdam, Netherlands on the sidelines of the Nato summit which is being held in The Hague. Picture: KIN CHEUNG/AP Photo
The Hague/London — UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed on Tuesday to press ahead with reforms to the welfare system despite opposition by more than 100 of his MPs who are threatening a rebellion over the changes.
In what would be a major blow to Starmer a year after he won a large majority in parliament, Labour MPs have spearheaded an effort to kill the government’s welfare plan at a vote due next week, saying it failed to provide support for disabled people and those with long-term health conditions.
Starmer, on his way to a Nato summit to discuss the Middle East and Ukraine, said there was no alternative to reforming a system he described as broken and one that trapped people on benefits at levels of spending the state could not afford.
“That is not a system that can be left unreformed, not least because it’s unsustainable, and therefore you won’t have a welfare system for those that need it in the future,” he said.
“So those that care about a future welfare system have to answer the question: how do you reform what you've got to make sure it's sustainable for the future?”
Due to ballooning welfare spending, which had been on course to surpass £100bn by 2030, Labour said in March it planned to cut more than £5bn from its welfare budget by 2029/30.
The government argues its proposed welfare cuts would be backed by support for people using benefits to get back into work.
But even though ministers have tried to soften the impact of changes to the sickness-related part of universal credit benefits and to the personal independence payment, designed to cover disability-related costs, dozens of MPs are still opposed.
‘Reasoned amendment’
The more than 100 MPs, including heads of select committees which examine government policy, have tabled a “reasoned amendment,” used to express opposition to a proposed law. If that amendment is selected by parliament’s speaker and then passed in next week’s vote, it would halt the proposed law.
In their amendment, the Labour MPs declined to support the progress of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill in parliament.
They said the bill contained “dangerous and counterproductive cuts to entitlements aimed at disabled people” and lacked “measures to take proper account of the needs of people with ... long-term conditions.”
One Labour MP who supports the government said the amendment was “very awkward” but that ministers could yet manage to contain the scale of the potential rebellion.
A spokesperson said the government was talking to colleagues and Starmer’s cabinet of top ministers “collectively supported” the proposed changes.
“We are focused on delivering last week’s bill. We’re engaging, talking to colleagues,” the spokesperson said.
“The government believes firmly in a Britain when no-one gets written off, where people who can work get ... support and where those who can’t get respected with decency and fairness.” Reuters
Starmer to press ahead with UK welfare reforms despite opposition
More than 100 Labour MPs threaten rebellion over plans to cut £5bn from health budget by 2029/30
