Pro-Palestinian group says it damaged planes at UK military base

Palestine Action is among groups that have targeted defence and other firms in the UK linked to Israel since the start of the conflict in Gaza

20 June 2025 - 12:07
by William James
Palestinians react next to people wounded in an Israeli strike, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, June 17 2025. Picture: HATEM HKALED/REUTERS
London — Pro-Palestinian activists in Britain said they had broken into a Royal Air Force base in central England on Friday and damaged two military aircraft used for refuelling and transportation.

The campaign group Palestine Action said that two of its activists had entered the Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire and had sprayed red paint over the Voyager aircraft and caused further damage with crowbars.

“Despite publicly condemning the Israeli government, Britain continues to send military cargo, fly spy planes over Gaza and refuel US/Israeli fighter jets,” a spokesperson for the group said in a statement, while a video of the alleged incident was posted on social media.

“Britain isn’t just complicit, it’s an active participant in the Gaza genocide and war crimes across the Middle East.”

There was no immediate response from Britain’s defence ministry or the local police.

Palestine Action is among groups that have regularly targeted defence firms and other companies in Britain linked to Israel since the start of the conflict in Gaza.

“The targeted planes are Airbus Voyagers, which can carry military cargo and are used to refuel Israeli/US/UK military aircrafts and fighter jets,” the group said in its statement. 

Nine EU countries call for talks to end trade with Israeli settlements

International Court of Justice says countries’ trade should not support Israel’s ‘illegal’ settlements
World
21 hours ago

Hackers destroy $90m in hit on Iranian crypto exchange

Group known as Gonjeshke Darande, or ‘Predatory Sparrow’, with possible ties to Israel claims attack
World
1 day ago

Israeli forces kill at least 59 people seeking food aid in Gaza, medics say

Israeli military acknowledges firing and adds the details of the incident are under review
World
2 days ago
