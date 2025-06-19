World / Europe

Russia on verge of recession, says minister

Sberbank first deputy CEO says there is a danger of the economy overcooling and growth may be subdued

19 June 2025 - 17:10
by Darya Korsunskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Russian economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV
Russian economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

St Petersburg — Russia's economy is on the verge of sliding into recession, economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

Russia this month cut interest rates for the first time since 2022, easing borrowing costs to 20% from 21%. But for months, businesses have complained of high rates stifling investment and economic growth has started to ease.

“According to the figures, there is a cooling, but all our figures are in the rear-view mirror,” Reshetnikov said.

“According to the current feelings of businesses and business indicators, we are already, it seems to me, on the verge of going into recession. On the verge.”

At the same session, Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said the slowdown in GDP growth was “a way out of overheating”.

Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy CEO of Russia’s largest lender Sberbank said in an interview with Reuters this week that tight monetary policy was creating overcooling risks and said much lower interest rates of 12%-14% would be acceptable to restart investment lending.

“There is a danger of the economy overcooling and that we will not be able to get out of this dip, and that further growth may be subdued,” Vedyakhin said.

Reuters

Business slow at flagship trade show in Russia

While Moscow’s war in Ukraine and asset seizures have deterred most investors, some say the wind is gradually changing
World
1 hour ago

Russia cautions US not to give Israel direct help against Iran

Russian deputy foreign minister says US taking part with Israel could radically destabilise the Middle East
World
1 day ago

Russia ‘ready to mediate in Iran-Israel conflict’

Kremlin spokesperson says proposal to store Iranian uranium in Russia remains on the table
World
3 days ago

Russian strike on Kyiv ‘most horrific’ attack yet

Ukrainian declares a day of mourning after scores killed or wounded in Russian missile and drone barrage
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump calls for Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’
World / Americas
2.
Iran draws red line it warns US not to cross
World / Asia
3.
Second volcano eruption in two days forces Bali ...
World / Asia
4.
Nigeria says US entry bans a barrier to a West ...
World / Africa
5.
Russia cautions US not to give Israel direct help ...
World

Related Articles

Business slow at flagship trade show in Russia

World / Europe

Russia cautions US not to give Israel direct help against Iran

World

Russia ‘ready to mediate in Iran-Israel conflict’

World

Russian strike on Kyiv ‘most horrific’ attack yet

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.