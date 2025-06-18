Russian strike on Kyiv ‘most horrific’ attack yet

Rescuers search for the body of a person under debris of a block of flats hit by a Russian missile strike on Tuesday, in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 18 2025. Picture: ALINA SMUTKOV/REUTERS
Kyiv — Russia flattened a section of an apartment block in Kyiv on Tuesday in its deadliest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year, part of a huge barrage of hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles that killed at least 16 people and wounded 124 others.
Ukrainian officials declared a day of mourning on Wednesday for the victims of what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as one of the most horrific attacks on the capital since the start of the war.
"Such attacks are pure terrorism. The whole world, the United States, and Europe must finally respond as a civilized society responds to terrorists. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does this solely because he can afford to continue the war."
Zelensky said the Russian forces had sent 440 drones and fired 32 missiles at Ukraine.
Russia’s defence ministry said it had used air, land and sea-based missiles and drones to strike "objects of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine" in the Kyiv region and southern Zaporizhzhia province.
Ukrainian officials said about 27 locations in the capital were hit during several waves of attacks throughout the night, that damaged residential buildings, educational institutions and critical infrastructure.
A missile struck a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, wiping out a whole section of it, which was flattened into a pile of debris.
Emergency workers were combing through the rubble and dousing the flames with hoses. They used a crane to lower a wounded elderly woman in a stretcher out of the window of a flat in an adjacent section of the building.
Civilian targets
"I have never seen anything like this before. It is simply horrific. When they started pulling people out, and everyone was cut up, elderly people and children... I do not know how long they can continue to torment us ordinary people," said Viktoriia Vovchenko, who lives nearby.
Kyiv police said that 15 people were killed and 124 were injured in the attack. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the dead in the capital included a 62-year-old US citizen, who died from shrapnel wounds.
One other person was killed in Odesa in southern Ukraine.
Ukraine has also launched drones deep into Russia, though its attacks have not caused similar damage to civilian targets.
Russia’s defence ministry said it had intercepted and destroyed 147 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, including the Moscow region, overnight.
Moscow has used drones and missiles to hit Ukrainian cities far from the front throughout the war, but its attacks have become increasingly deadly in recent weeks, even as the sides have held their first peace talks in more than three years.
Oleksandr Kovalenko, a Ukrainian military analyst, said that since the start of June the Russians had turned to a new tactic of concentrating their drone and missile strikes on a single city at a time to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defences.
"It is a new challenge that we need to adapt to as soon as possible," he said.
Crosshead
Russia’s full-scale invasion is now in its fourth year, and the hostilities have heated up in recent weeks as Kyiv and Moscow failed to reach any agreement during two rounds of peace talks in Istanbul.
Russian troops are pressing on with a grinding advance in eastern Ukraine and have opened a new front in the Sumy region in the northeast, despite calls for a ceasefire from US President Donald Trump, who promised to end the war quickly.
Zelensky is attending a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) nations in Canada to garner more support for tighter sanctions on Russia and continued military aid for Ukraine.
He had hoped to meet Trump, but the US president left the summit a day early, with the White House citing the situation in the Middle East.
Trump has shifted US policy away from supporting Kyiv towards accepting Moscow’s justifications for its invasion, and has so far resisted calls from European allies to impose tighter sanctions on Moscow for rejecting his calls for a ceasefire.
At the summit, Trump called for the G7 to readmit Russia, which was expelled from the group in 2014 after an earlier attack on Ukraine. Reuters
Russian strike on Kyiv ‘most horrific’ attack yet
Ukrainian declares a day of mourning after scores killed or wounded in Russian missile and drone barrage
Kyiv — Russia flattened a section of an apartment block in Kyiv on Tuesday in its deadliest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year, part of a huge barrage of hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles that killed at least 16 people and wounded 124 others.
Ukrainian officials declared a day of mourning on Wednesday for the victims of what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as one of the most horrific attacks on the capital since the start of the war.
"Such attacks are pure terrorism. The whole world, the United States, and Europe must finally respond as a civilized society responds to terrorists. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does this solely because he can afford to continue the war."
Zelensky said the Russian forces had sent 440 drones and fired 32 missiles at Ukraine.
Russia’s defence ministry said it had used air, land and sea-based missiles and drones to strike "objects of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine" in the Kyiv region and southern Zaporizhzhia province.
Ukrainian officials said about 27 locations in the capital were hit during several waves of attacks throughout the night, that damaged residential buildings, educational institutions and critical infrastructure.
A missile struck a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, wiping out a whole section of it, which was flattened into a pile of debris.
Emergency workers were combing through the rubble and dousing the flames with hoses. They used a crane to lower a wounded elderly woman in a stretcher out of the window of a flat in an adjacent section of the building.
Civilian targets
"I have never seen anything like this before. It is simply horrific. When they started pulling people out, and everyone was cut up, elderly people and children... I do not know how long they can continue to torment us ordinary people," said Viktoriia Vovchenko, who lives nearby.
Kyiv police said that 15 people were killed and 124 were injured in the attack. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the dead in the capital included a 62-year-old US citizen, who died from shrapnel wounds.
One other person was killed in Odesa in southern Ukraine.
Ukraine has also launched drones deep into Russia, though its attacks have not caused similar damage to civilian targets.
Russia’s defence ministry said it had intercepted and destroyed 147 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, including the Moscow region, overnight.
Moscow has used drones and missiles to hit Ukrainian cities far from the front throughout the war, but its attacks have become increasingly deadly in recent weeks, even as the sides have held their first peace talks in more than three years.
Oleksandr Kovalenko, a Ukrainian military analyst, said that since the start of June the Russians had turned to a new tactic of concentrating their drone and missile strikes on a single city at a time to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defences.
"It is a new challenge that we need to adapt to as soon as possible," he said.
Crosshead
Russia’s full-scale invasion is now in its fourth year, and the hostilities have heated up in recent weeks as Kyiv and Moscow failed to reach any agreement during two rounds of peace talks in Istanbul.
Russian troops are pressing on with a grinding advance in eastern Ukraine and have opened a new front in the Sumy region in the northeast, despite calls for a ceasefire from US President Donald Trump, who promised to end the war quickly.
Zelensky is attending a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) nations in Canada to garner more support for tighter sanctions on Russia and continued military aid for Ukraine.
He had hoped to meet Trump, but the US president left the summit a day early, with the White House citing the situation in the Middle East.
Trump has shifted US policy away from supporting Kyiv towards accepting Moscow’s justifications for its invasion, and has so far resisted calls from European allies to impose tighter sanctions on Moscow for rejecting his calls for a ceasefire.
At the summit, Trump called for the G7 to readmit Russia, which was expelled from the group in 2014 after an earlier attack on Ukraine. Reuters
Trump insists removing Russia from group was a mistake as G7 leaders struggle for unity
Russian strike on Ukrainian capital one of the ‘most horrific’ attacks of the war
Intense Russian air strikes on Kyiv and Odesa kill at least three
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: SA should take steps to avoid the walk of shame
Trump insists removing Russia from group was a mistake as G7 leaders struggle ...
Israel strikes Iranian state broadcaster as Tehran urges Trump to intercede
DESNÉ MASIE: Are we already in World War 3? Depends who you ask
Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia has 50,000 troops ready for offensive
World news briefs: Drought hits Russia’s grain harvest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.