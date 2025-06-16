First female named as head of Britain’s MI6 spy agency

towards The MI6 headquarters are seen from Vauxhall Bridge in London, England. File photo: DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES
Britain on Sunday named Blaise Metreweli, a career intelligence officer, as the first female head of the Secret Intelligence Service, the foreign spy service known as MI6.
Metreweli, who is MI6’s head of technology, known as “Q”, joined the Secret Intelligence Service in 1999 and has spent most of her career in operational roles in the Middle East and Europe, the government said in a statement.
Richard Moore, the chief of MI6, will step down in the autumn after a five-year tenure.
“I am proud and honoured to be asked to lead my service,” said Metreweli, who takes on one of the most powerful jobs in Western intelligence and will be known by the code name “C”.
MI6, founded in 1909, joins the other main British spy agencies, the domestic spy service MI5, and the intelligence communications agency GCHQ, in having appointed a female head.
‘Excellent leadership’
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is in Canada for the Group of Seven (G7) summit, said Metreweli's appointment comes when Britain is “facing threats on an unprecedented scale”.
“I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our country,” he said.
Metreweli’s biggest challenges are likely to be dealing with Russia, China and Iran.
Britain’s spy agencies have accused Russia of waging a campaign of sabotage across Europe to scare other countries off from backing Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion.
Moore in 2021 said China was the single greatest priority for his spy agency, while MI5 said last year that Iran had been behind 20 plots to kill, kidnap or target dissidents or political opponents in Britain since 2022.
MI6, depicted by novelists as the employer of some of the most memorable fictional spies, from John le Carré’s George Smiley to Ian Fleming’s James Bond, operates overseas and is tasked with defending Britain and its interests.
Metreweli previously held a director-level role in MI5 and studied anthropology at the University of Cambridge, the government said.
MI5 has had two female bosses, starting with Stella Rimington in 1992. Eliza Manningham-Buller ran MI5 in 2002-07.
In 2023, Britain named its first female director of GCHQ.
Metreweli's appointment comes three decades after the actress Judi Dench first played a female boss of MI6 in the James Bond film GoldenEye. Reuters
First female named as head of Britain’s MI6 spy agency
Blaise Metreweli has served in Europe and the Middle East and is MI6’s head of technology
Britain on Sunday named Blaise Metreweli, a career intelligence officer, as the first female head of the Secret Intelligence Service, the foreign spy service known as MI6.
Metreweli, who is MI6’s head of technology, known as “Q”, joined the Secret Intelligence Service in 1999 and has spent most of her career in operational roles in the Middle East and Europe, the government said in a statement.
Richard Moore, the chief of MI6, will step down in the autumn after a five-year tenure.
“I am proud and honoured to be asked to lead my service,” said Metreweli, who takes on one of the most powerful jobs in Western intelligence and will be known by the code name “C”.
MI6, founded in 1909, joins the other main British spy agencies, the domestic spy service MI5, and the intelligence communications agency GCHQ, in having appointed a female head.
‘Excellent leadership’
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is in Canada for the Group of Seven (G7) summit, said Metreweli's appointment comes when Britain is “facing threats on an unprecedented scale”.
“I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our country,” he said.
Metreweli’s biggest challenges are likely to be dealing with Russia, China and Iran.
Britain’s spy agencies have accused Russia of waging a campaign of sabotage across Europe to scare other countries off from backing Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion.
Moore in 2021 said China was the single greatest priority for his spy agency, while MI5 said last year that Iran had been behind 20 plots to kill, kidnap or target dissidents or political opponents in Britain since 2022.
MI6, depicted by novelists as the employer of some of the most memorable fictional spies, from John le Carré’s George Smiley to Ian Fleming’s James Bond, operates overseas and is tasked with defending Britain and its interests.
Metreweli previously held a director-level role in MI5 and studied anthropology at the University of Cambridge, the government said.
MI5 has had two female bosses, starting with Stella Rimington in 1992. Eliza Manningham-Buller ran MI5 in 2002-07.
In 2023, Britain named its first female director of GCHQ.
Metreweli's appointment comes three decades after the actress Judi Dench first played a female boss of MI6 in the James Bond film GoldenEye. Reuters
World news briefs: China-backed militia seize Myanmar rare earth mines
Five things to watch this week
TRACEY DAVIES: Why green NGOs make some see red
Trump says he told Israel’s Netanyahu not to act against Iran
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
World news briefs: Britain and Iran in spy row
World news in brief: Mali pressed to pay ‘enormous’ debt for regional dam
Modi says India’s water will now ‘be used for India itself’
World news briefs: Even the cardinals don’t know who the next pope will be
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.