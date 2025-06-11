UK’s Reeves sets out spending plans to match the priorities of ‘working people’

London — British finance minister Rachel Reeves prioritised spending on health, defence and infrastructure projects to drive economic growth in a bid on Wednesday to reboot the Labour government’s offer of a brighter future to increasingly disillusioned voters.
Setting out day-to-day budgets for government departments from 2026 to 2029 and investment plans out to 2030, Reeves said the priorities of her so-called spending review were those of “working people” so that they are better off.
Keen to promote capital spending on housing, transport and cleaner energy projects, Reeves wanted to show the Labour government was delivering on its plan for change. But with more money going to health and defence, day-to-day spending in other areas of government will be squeezed.
“The priorities of this spending review are the priorities of working people — to invest in Britain’s security, in Britain’s health and to grow Britain’s economy so that working people are better off,” she told a noisy session of parliament.
Reeves set the overall total for spending in an October budget, financing her plan with the biggest tax rise in a generation and looser fiscal rules that make it easier for her to borrow to cover long-term investment.
Her choices must start paying off quickly if Labour is to achieve its goals of boosting Britain’s growth rate and improving the quality of overstretched public services.
She said the government’s departmental budgets would grow by 2.3% a year in real terms, offering a further £190bn for day-to-day spending on public services compared with the previous Conservative government’s plans.
Departments with above-average spending settlements include defence, where spending will rise 3.6% a year in real terms, and the health service, which accounts for nearly 40% of day-to-day government spending and got a 2.8% rise.
Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, told BBC television the settlement was “broadly what we expected — quite a lot for health, which means very little for everything else”.
Most areas of government will see at least some real-terms increase, including a 2.3% annual rise in policing resources.
But Britain’s foreign ministry will see a 5% annual fall — reflecting an earlier decision to curb foreign aid funding — and interior ministry functions excluding policing will see a 4.5% annual cut, which the government hopes to fund in part through a cheaper system for dealing with asylum seekers.
All government departments will be expected to deliver at least 5% efficiency savings including at least a 15% reduction in administrative costs.
Since its sweeping election victory last July, Labour has seen its popularity slide, and Reeves herself has seen her ratings slump after the government introduced cuts to winter fuel payments for the elderly and to disability benefits.
In October, the government placed the main burden of tax rises on employers and boost workers’ rights — something the opposition Conservatives said was to blame for the jobless rate hitting its highest in nearly four years.
The Labour government has since made a partial U-turn on winter fuel payments, but the right-wing Reform UK party, led by former Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, is now repeatedly ahead of Labour in opinion polls and outperformed it in English local elections last month.
“At the budget last October and again in the spring, I made the choices necessary to fix the foundations of our economy,” Reeves said. “We are starting to see the results.”
However, Conservative finance policy chief Mel Stride said Reeves’ plans were unachievable without further tax rises at an autumn budget.
“She will have to come back here in the autumn with yet more taxes, and a cruel summer of speculation awaits,” he told parliament.
Among the projects announced on Wednesday was a £39bn 10-year programme to build lower-cost housing — almost doubling the annual amount spent on this compared with existing support. She also added to that by announcing a further £10bn to build more homes in England.
Other previously announced proposals included £86bn for research & development, £14bn for a new nuclear power station and more than £16bn for regional public transport.
