Macron pushes social media ban for children after school stabbing

President says if EU regulation fails he will implement it in France

11 June 2025 - 14:22
by Makini Brice
French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would push for EU regulation to ban social media for children under the age of 15 after a fatal stabbing at a school in eastern France, the latest such violent attack that left the country reeling.

Macron said in an interview late on Tuesday that he hoped to see results within the next few months.

“If that does not work, we will start to do it in France. We cannot wait,” he told the France 2 public broadcaster, hours after a fatal stabbing at a middle school in Nogent, Haute-Marne.

Police questioned a 14-year-old student on Tuesday over the knifing of a 31-year-old school aide during a bag search for weapons.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou told parliament the incident was not an isolated case. Macron said social media was one of the factors to blame for violence among young people.

Writing on social media platform X after the interview, Macron said such regulation was backed by experts. “Platforms have the ability to verify age. Do it,” he wrote.

Macron’s comments come amid a wave of measures in countries around the world aimed at curbing social media use among children.

Australia last year approved a social media ban for under-16s after an emotive public debate, setting a benchmark for jurisdictions around the world with one of the toughest regulations targeting Big Tech.

Though most social media do not allow children under 13 to use their platforms, a report by Australia’s online safety regulator found children easily bypass such restrictions.

Reuters

Germany records rise in politically motivated crimes

Far-right crimes surge amid the war in Gaza and deepening political polarisation
3 weeks ago

China’s Rednote releases open-source AI model

China’s approach contrasts with many US tech giants like OpenAI and Google, which have kept their most advanced models proprietary
2 days ago

Exploring the antidotes to toxic masculinity

A space where boys and men can be loving, vulnerable and strong is needed
2 days ago
