World / Europe

Unexploded World War 2 bombs force Cologne to evacuate 20,500 residents

Three American bombs, each with impact fuses, were discovered during construction work on Monday

04 June 2025 - 17:33
by RACHEL MORE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Unexploded World War 2 bombs, often discovered at construction sites like this, continue to create problems for Germans. Picture: REUTERS/AXEL SCHMIDT
Unexploded World War 2 bombs, often discovered at construction sites like this, continue to create problems for Germans. Picture: REUTERS/AXEL SCHMIDT

Berlin — Thousands of people were being evacuated from central Cologne in western Germany on Wednesday after the discovery of three wartime bombs, in what the city authority called the largest such measure since the end of World War 2.

An evacuation zone with a radius of 1km will be cleared from 8am (6am GMT), affecting about 20,500 residents as well as many workers and hotel guests in the city’s historic old town and popular Deutz district, the authority said.

Three American bombs from World War 2, each with impact fuses, were discovered during construction work on Monday in Deutz, a bustling area on the bank of the River Rhine.

A team of bomb disposal experts plan to disarm the ordnance later on Wednesday.

Unexploded bombs are often found in Germany, which had many of its major cities bombed to ruins during the war, and such operations often go smoothly.

The evacuation area includes one hospital, two retirement homes and nine schools, as well as 58 hotels and many museums.

“Everyone involved hopes the defusing can be completed on Wednesday. This is only possible if those affected leave their homes or workplaces early and stay outside the evacuation area from the outset,” the city authority said, appealing to residents to follow instructions.

The measures caused major disruptions to transport in and out of the city of more than a million people, with Germany’s national rail operator warning many trains would be diverted or possibly cancelled.

Reuters

Ukraine chides Russia for violating own three-day ceasefire

Russian assaults continued in east, says Ukraine foreign minister
World
3 weeks ago

Israel kills three in Gaza strike as supplies cut

Israeli military carries out attacks in central Gaza and Rafah against ‘terrorists’ attempting to plant bombs
World
2 months ago

Nine die in Israeli air strike on Gaza amid ceasefire disputes

Israel names six men killed by its air attack, some of whom had operated ‘under the cover of journalists’
World
2 months ago

TRISTEN TAYLOR: Peace in an era of endless bloodshed

The constant quest for geopolitical advantage and ‘security’ through arms creates the instability conflict thrives in
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Musk calls Trump’s tax bill a ‘disgusting ...
World / Americas
2.
Scores killed as jihadists attack base, Russian ...
World / Africa
3.
Egypt ‘making progress but needs to widen its tax ...
World / Africa
4.
Rwanda-backed militia in DRC executed civilians, ...
World / Africa
5.
UN demands investigation into deaths of at least ...
World

Related Articles

Ukraine chides Russia for violating own three-day ceasefire

World / Europe

Israel kills three in Gaza strike as supplies cut

World / Middle East

Nine die in Israeli air strike on Gaza amid ceasefire disputes

World / Middle East

TRISTEN TAYLOR: Peace in an era of endless bloodshed

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.