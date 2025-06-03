World / Europe

Dutch government collapses as far-right leader Geert Wilders quits

The Netherlands will have to make do with a caretaker government when it hosts the transatlantic Nato summit in June

03 June 2025 - 20:33
by Bart H Meijer and Stephanie van den Berg
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders in The Hague, the Netherlands, June 3 2025. Picture: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS
Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders in The Hague, the Netherlands, June 3 2025. Picture: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS

The Hague — The Dutch government collapsed on Tuesday, most likely ushering in a snap election, after anti-Muslim politician Geert Wilders quit the right-wing coalition, accusing other parties of failing to back his tougher immigration policies.

But Prime Minister Dick Schoof, an independent, accused the political maverick of irresponsibility, and the other coalition parties denied failing to support Wilders, saying they had been awaiting proposals from his PVV party’s own migration minister.

PVV ministers will quit the cabinet, leaving the others to continue as a caretaker administration until an election unlikely to be held before October.

Frustration with migration and the high cost of living is boosting the far right and widening divisions in Europe, just as it needs unity to deal effectively with a hostile Russia and an unpredictable and combative US president in the form of Donald Trump.

“I have told party leaders repeatedly in recent days that the collapse of the cabinet would be unnecessary and irresponsible,” Schoof said after an emergency cabinet meeting triggered by Wilders’ decision.

“We are facing major challenges both nationally and internationally that require decisiveness from us,” he added, before handing his resignation to King Willem-Alexander.

The prospect of a new election is likely to delay a decision on boosting defence spending and means the Netherlands will have only a caretaker government when it hosts a summit of the transatlantic Nato alliance this month.

We are facing major challenges both nationally and internationally that require decisiveness from us.
Dick Schoof
Prime Minister

Wilders said he had had no option but to quit the coalition.

“I proposed a plan to close the borders for asylum seekers, to send them away, to shut asylum shelters. I demanded coalition partners sign up to that, which they didn’t. That left me no choice but to withdraw my support for this government,” he told reporters. “I signed up for the strictest asylum policies, not for the demise of the Netherlands.”

He said he would lead the PVV into a new election and hoped to be the next prime minister.

An election is now likely at the end of October or in November, said political scientist Joep van Lit at Radboud University in Nijmegen. Even then, the fractured political landscape means formation of a new government may take months.

It remains to be seen whether right-wing voters will see the turn of events as Wilders’ failure to turn his proposals into reality, or rather decide that he needs a bigger mandate to get his way, van Lit said.

Simon Otjes, assistant professor in Dutch politics at Leiden University, said the PVV must have calculated that the next election would be seen as a referendum on immigration policy, “because they know they would win that”.

Wilders won the last election in November 2023 with an unexpectedly high 23% of the vote.

Opinion polls put his party at about 20% now, roughly on a par with the Labour/Green combination that is currently the second-largest grouping in parliament.

Wilders had last week demanded immediate support for a 10-point plan that included closing the borders to asylum seekers, sending back refugees from Syria and shutting down asylum shelters.

Expulsions

He also proposed expelling migrants convicted of serious crimes and boosting border controls.

Migration has been a divisive issue in Dutch politics for years. The previous government, led by current Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, also collapsed after failing to reach a deal on restricting immigration.

Wilders, a provocative politician who was convicted of discrimination against Moroccans in 2016, was not part of the latest government himself.

He only managed to strike a coalition deal with three other conservative parties last year after agreeing not to become prime minister.

Instead, the cabinet was led by the unelected Schoof, a career public servant.

Reuters

Poland’s pro-European stance at risk after nationalist Nawrocki wins presidency

Karol Nawrocki won despite questions about his acquisition of a flat from a pensioner, and an admission he took part in orchestrated brawls
World
1 day ago

Ukraine attacks Russian nuclear-capable bombers 4,300km from front lines

Daring Ukrainian operation involved hiding drones and driving them to the perimeter of Russian airbases
World
2 days ago

Britain’s Starmer prepares for war with big budget plan to build weapons factories

UK PM warns the country must be ready to fight and win against states with advanced military forces
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Ukraine attacks Russian nuclear-capable bombers ...
World / Europe
2.
World news briefs: Trump pulls Musk ally’s Nasa ...
World
3.
Poland’s pro-European stance at risk after ...
World / Europe
4.
Scores killed as jihadists attack base, Russian ...
World / Africa
5.
Eight people injured in firebomb attack on crowd ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Ukraine attacks Russian nuclear-capable bombers 4,300km from front lines

World / Europe

World news briefs: UK to expand submarine fleet

World

EU plans tech scale-up fund to narrow innovation gap with US, China

World / Europe

World news briefs: Trump pulls Musk ally’s Nasa head nomination

World

India-Pakistan hostility on show at Asian gathering as Europe bristles at US ...

World

Britain’s Starmer prepares for war with big budget plan to build weapons ...

World / Europe

French MPs back bill to legalise assisted dying

World / Europe

EU ministers give nod to €150bn arms fund

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.