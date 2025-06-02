London — A man who set fire to a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish consulate in London was found guilty on Monday of committing a religiously aggravated public order offence, in a verdict critics said effectively reinstated an abolished blasphemy law.
Hamit Coskun, 50, was fined £240 at London’s Westminster magistrate’s court after being convicted of being disorderly by shouting “f***k Islam” as he held aloft the burning holy book near the consulate in central London in February.
The lawyer for Coskun, whose father was Kurdish and his mother Armenian and who lived in central England, had argued that the prosecution amounted to an attempt to bring back a blasphemy law that was abolished in England in 2008.
Coskun had denied the charge and said on social media he was carrying out a protest against the Turkish government. While he was holding the book aloft, he was attacked by a man with a knife who kicked and spat at him.
“Burning a religious book, although offensive to some, is not necessarily disorderly,” said judge John McGarva.
“What made his conduct disorderly was the timing and location of the conduct and that all this was accompanied by abusive language. There was no need for him to use the ‘F word’ and direct it towards Islam.”
The National Secular Society (NSS), which helped pay his legal fees, said the prosecution was “a significant blow to freedom of expression”, a sentiment echoed by the main opposition Conservative Party.
“Britain has no blasphemy laws. Yet this verdict creates one de facto,” the party posted on X. “Parliament never voted for it. The British people do not want it. This decision is wrong.”
Man convicted of burning Koran outside Turkish consulate in London
Verdict in London magistrate’s court criticised for effectively reinstating an abolished blasphemy law
London — A man who set fire to a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish consulate in London was found guilty on Monday of committing a religiously aggravated public order offence, in a verdict critics said effectively reinstated an abolished blasphemy law.
Hamit Coskun, 50, was fined £240 at London’s Westminster magistrate’s court after being convicted of being disorderly by shouting “f***k Islam” as he held aloft the burning holy book near the consulate in central London in February.
The lawyer for Coskun, whose father was Kurdish and his mother Armenian and who lived in central England, had argued that the prosecution amounted to an attempt to bring back a blasphemy law that was abolished in England in 2008.
Coskun had denied the charge and said on social media he was carrying out a protest against the Turkish government. While he was holding the book aloft, he was attacked by a man with a knife who kicked and spat at him.
“Burning a religious book, although offensive to some, is not necessarily disorderly,” said judge John McGarva.
“What made his conduct disorderly was the timing and location of the conduct and that all this was accompanied by abusive language. There was no need for him to use the ‘F word’ and direct it towards Islam.”
The National Secular Society (NSS), which helped pay his legal fees, said the prosecution was “a significant blow to freedom of expression”, a sentiment echoed by the main opposition Conservative Party.
“Britain has no blasphemy laws. Yet this verdict creates one de facto,” the party posted on X. “Parliament never voted for it. The British people do not want it. This decision is wrong.”
Reuters
Poland’s pro-European stance at risk after nationalist Nawrocki wins presidency
Britain’s Starmer prepares for war with big budget plan to build weapons factories
Nato to ask Berlin for further 40,000 active troops
French MPs back bill to legalise assisted dying
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
World news briefs: UK to expand submarine fleet
Britain’s Starmer prepares for war with big budget plan to build weapons ...
IMF raises UK growth forecast, urges PM Reeves to cut public borrowing
France, UK and Canada ‘on wrong side of humanity’, says Netanyahu
UK suspends free trade talks with Israel over ‘monstrous’ escalation in Gaza
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.