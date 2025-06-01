Paris St Germain fans celebrate with flares outside the stadium after winning the Champions League in Paris, France, on May 31 2025. Picture: REUTERS/TOM NICHOLSON
Paris — More than 500 people were arrested by police during the Champions League final celebrations in France, and two people were reported dead and 192 injured, the interior ministry said on Sunday.
Wild celebrations erupted across the French capital and beyond on Saturday night after Paris St Germain crushed Italian opponents Inter Milan to win the Champions League for the first time, although skirmishes with police later threatened to spoil the party.
The interior ministry's provisional assessment as of Sunday morning was that 559 people had been arrested, including 491 in Paris, which led to 320 people being placed in police custody, 254 of them in Paris.
On the Champs Elysees, bus shelters were smashed and projectiles hurled at riot police, who fired tear gas and water cannon to push back surging crowds as thousands of supporters descended on the boutique-lined boulevard.
The interior ministry on Sunday reported hundreds of fires, including more than 200 vehicles burned. Some 22 members of the security forces and seven firefighters were harmed.
Two dead, hundreds arrested in France during Champions League celebrations
A further 192 injured, the interior ministry says
Paris — More than 500 people were arrested by police during the Champions League final celebrations in France, and two people were reported dead and 192 injured, the interior ministry said on Sunday.
Wild celebrations erupted across the French capital and beyond on Saturday night after Paris St Germain crushed Italian opponents Inter Milan to win the Champions League for the first time, although skirmishes with police later threatened to spoil the party.
The interior ministry's provisional assessment as of Sunday morning was that 559 people had been arrested, including 491 in Paris, which led to 320 people being placed in police custody, 254 of them in Paris.
On the Champs Elysees, bus shelters were smashed and projectiles hurled at riot police, who fired tear gas and water cannon to push back surging crowds as thousands of supporters descended on the boutique-lined boulevard.
The interior ministry on Sunday reported hundreds of fires, including more than 200 vehicles burned. Some 22 members of the security forces and seven firefighters were harmed.
Reuters
High noon for Sundowns in Cairo
SuperSport escape PSL playoffs after Golden Arrows draw
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Time to set that loerie free
Pirates youngsters get Bafana call as Broos widens his talent pool
PSG’s united approach puts them on brink of European glory
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PSG’s united approach puts them on brink of European glory
Sundowns need experienced players for Pyramids final, says Mvala
MARK ETHERIDGE: Strong, stronger, strongest
Pirates youngsters get Bafana call as Broos widens his talent pool
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.