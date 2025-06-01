World / Europe

Two dead, hundreds arrested in France during Champions League celebrations

A further 192 injured, the interior ministry says

01 June 2025 - 11:19
by Juliette Jabkhiro
Paris St Germain fans celebrate with flares outside the stadium after winning the Champions League in Paris, France, on May 31 2025. Picture: REUTERS/TOM NICHOLSON
Paris — More than 500 people were arrested by police during the Champions League final celebrations in France, and two people were reported dead and 192 injured, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

Wild celebrations erupted across the French capital and beyond on Saturday night after Paris St Germain crushed Italian opponents Inter Milan to win the Champions League for the first time, although skirmishes with police later threatened to spoil the party.

The interior ministry's provisional assessment as of Sunday morning was that 559 people had been arrested, including 491 in Paris, which led to 320 people being placed in police custody, 254 of them in Paris.

On the Champs Elysees, bus shelters were smashed and projectiles hurled at riot police, who fired tear gas and water cannon to push back surging crowds as thousands of supporters descended on the boutique-lined boulevard.

The interior ministry on Sunday reported hundreds of fires, including more than 200 vehicles burned. Some 22 members of the security forces and seven firefighters were harmed.

