Klaus Schwab files criminal complaint against WEF whistle-blowers

Geneva — World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab has filed a criminal complaint against the whistle-blowers who anonymously alleged misconduct by him, a spokesperson for Schwab confirmed on Thursday.
The forum had launched an investigation in April into Schwab after a whistle-blower letter alleging misconduct by him, only a day after the 87-year-old Schwab said he was resigning as chair, without stating a reason.
“We can confirm the complaint,” said a spokesperson for Schwab, adding that it contained allegations of defamation and coercion and had been filed with the public prosecutor in Geneva.
The Financial Times first reported Schwab’s complaint.
The Geneva prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a public holiday. The WEF did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Schwab told the Financial Times he would fight the “stupid and constructed” allegations.
The Financial Times report said the WEF had declined to comment on Schwab’s legal action, saying it was “a matter apparently directed privately against unknown whistle-blowers”.
“We will have this public prosecutor investigation now, we don’t know how aggressive they will be,” Schwab said. “If they find a systemic attempt to undermine my reputation, this won’t be comfortable for the board.”
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the probe in April, had said the anonymous letter raised concerns about the WEF’s governance and workplace culture, including allegations that the Schwab family mixed their personal affairs with the forum’s resources without proper oversight.
The Schwab family denied all the allegations in the complaint to the Journal. Schwab also denied all allegations against him in his comments to the FT.
The forum has previously stated that it would wait for the outcome of the investigation to comment further.
Reuters
