ECB rejects newspaper claim that Lagarde wants to leave early to lead WEF

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. Picture: REUTERS/LIESA JOHANNSSEN
Frankfurt — Christine Lagarde is determined to complete her eight-year term as president of the European Central Bank, the ECB said on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported that she held talks about leaving early to lead the World Economic Forum.
The newspaper said Lagarde, who still has more than two years left in her mandate, has held talks about taking over at the WEF for years and last met former WEF head Klaus Schwab in April to discuss a succession plan.
Schwab was quoted as saying Lagarde, who is on the WEF’s board of trustees, was at the centre of their plans to appoint a new head and they had discussed timelines and even practical arrangements, including accommodation for Lagarde.
Asked to comment on the report, an ECB spokesperson said “President Lagarde has always been fully committed to deliver on her mission and is determined to complete her term”.
Asked for comment on the Financial Times report, a WEF spokesperson said: “The WEF is not in any position to comment on possible confidential discussions that may have taken place between our former chair and Madame Lagarde.”
Lagarde’s non-renewable term at the ECB runs until October 31 2027. Before heading the ECB, Lagarde was MD of the International Monetary Fund from 2011 to 2019 and before that, French finance minister.
Schwab, the WEF’s founder, resigned with immediate effect last month and the group said it launched an investigation into his affairs after a whistle-blower letter alleging misconduct.
Schwab denies the allegations.
A spokesperson for Schwab confirmed the accuracy of his remarks to the FT and said he had nothing further to add to them.
Reuters
