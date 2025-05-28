World / Europe

ECB rejects newspaper claim that Lagarde wants to leave early to lead WEF

Christine Lagarde ‘determined to complete her eight-year term as president of the European Central Bank’

28 May 2025 - 18:18
by Balazs Koranyi and Dave Graham
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. Picture: REUTERS/LIESA JOHANNSSEN
European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. Picture: REUTERS/LIESA JOHANNSSEN

Frankfurt — Christine Lagarde is determined to complete her eight-year term as president of the European Central Bank, the ECB said on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported that she held talks about leaving early to lead the World Economic Forum.

The newspaper said Lagarde, who still has more than two years left in her mandate, has held talks about taking over at the WEF for years and last met former WEF head Klaus Schwab in April to discuss a succession plan.

Schwab was quoted as saying Lagarde, who is on the WEF’s board of trustees, was at the centre of their plans to appoint a new head and they had discussed timelines and even practical arrangements, including accommodation for Lagarde.

Asked to comment on the report, an ECB spokesperson said “President Lagarde has always been fully committed to deliver on her mission and is determined to complete her term”.

Asked for comment on the Financial Times report, a WEF spokesperson said: “The WEF is not in any position to comment on possible confidential discussions that may have taken place between our former chair and Madame Lagarde.”

Lagarde’s non-renewable term at the ECB runs until October 31 2027. Before heading the ECB, Lagarde was MD of the International Monetary Fund from 2011 to 2019 and before that, French finance minister.

Schwab, the WEF’s founder, resigned with immediate effect last month and the group said it launched an investigation into his affairs after a whistle-blower letter alleging misconduct.

Schwab denies the allegations.

A spokesperson for Schwab confirmed the accuracy of his remarks to the FT and said he had nothing further to add to them.

Reuters

ECB’s Christine Lagarde says euro could be viable alternative to dollar

Unnerved by erratic US economic policy, global investors have been reducing their exposure to dollar assets
World
2 days ago

Negative effect of Trump’s tariffs will be felt the world over, warns Lagarde

European Central Bank head says damage will depend on how far they go, how long they last and whether they lead to successful negotiations
Companies
1 month ago

Trump tariffs put embattled global economy under greater strain

The latest round of US trade tariffs are expected to sap more from a world economy barely recovered from the post-pandemic inflation surge
World
1 month ago

ECB keeps door open to more easing after cutting interest rates

Looming trade war and plans to boost military spending drive Europe’s biggest economic policy upheaval in decades
World
2 months ago

ECB likely to cut rates despite rising inflation

Bank hints at even more policy easing since price rises could be back at its 2% goal by late summer
Markets
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US-made iPhones face multiple hurdles, with ...
World
2.
Hamas agrees to Gaza proposal but Israel ...
World / Middle East
3.
Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia has 50,000 troops ...
World / Europe
4.
Putin is ‘absolutely crazy’, says Trump after ...
World
5.
Trump says Putin is ‘playing with fire’ in new ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

ECB’s Christine Lagarde says euro could be viable alternative to dollar

World / Europe

Negative effect of Trump’s tariffs will be felt the world over, warns Lagarde

Companies

Trump tariffs put embattled global economy under greater strain

World

ECB keeps door open to more easing after cutting interest rates

World / Europe

ECB cuts rates for fourth time by 25bps

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.