EU ministers give nod to €150bn arms fund

Visitors stand next to a prototype of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft at an air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India. Picture: REUTERS
Brussels — The EU on Tuesday approved the creation of a €150bn arms fund, driven by fears of a Russian attack in the coming years and doubts about US security commitments to the continent.
The approval, by ministers from EU countries meeting in Brussels, was the final legal step in setting up the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) scheme, using joint EU borrowing to give loans to European countries for joint defence projects.
The measure was backed by 26 of the EU’s 27 member countries, with Hungary abstaining, diplomats said.
“We adopted SAFE — the first large-scale defence investment programme on the EU level,” Poland, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said on X.
“The more we invest in our security, the better we deter those who wish us harm.”
The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, proposed the fund in March as fears grew among European leaders that they could not be sure that US President Donald Trump’s administration would defend them from attack. Alarmed by Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and fearing they could be Moscow’s next target, EU countries have already increased defence spending by more than 30% in the past three years. But EU leaders said that was not enough.
Moscow has condemned the EU’s rearmament push as an incitement to war based on an “invented story” of a Russian threat. Such words have not reassured European leaders, as Russia made similar statements before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The EU initiative seeks to break down national barriers by financing joint projects between EU countries and includes a strong “buy European” element as it aims to boost the continent's defence industry. For a project to qualify for SAFE funding, 65% of its value must come from companies based in the EU, the broader European Economic Area, or Ukraine.
However, companies from countries that have signed a Security and Defence Partnership with the EU can also be eligible, if they meet further conditions. Britain signed such an agreement with the EU earlier this month, bringing British companies such as BAE Systems a step closer to participation in SAFE projects. The commission used a fast-track procedure to launch the legislation, bypassing the European Parliament and only requiring the approval of EU governments.
EU ministers give nod to €150bn arms fund
Initiative aims to break down national barriers by financing joint projects between EU countries
Brussels — The EU on Tuesday approved the creation of a €150bn arms fund, driven by fears of a Russian attack in the coming years and doubts about US security commitments to the continent.
The approval, by ministers from EU countries meeting in Brussels, was the final legal step in setting up the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) scheme, using joint EU borrowing to give loans to European countries for joint defence projects.
The measure was backed by 26 of the EU’s 27 member countries, with Hungary abstaining, diplomats said.
“We adopted SAFE — the first large-scale defence investment programme on the EU level,” Poland, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said on X.
“The more we invest in our security, the better we deter those who wish us harm.”
The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, proposed the fund in March as fears grew among European leaders that they could not be sure that US President Donald Trump’s administration would defend them from attack. Alarmed by Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and fearing they could be Moscow’s next target, EU countries have already increased defence spending by more than 30% in the past three years. But EU leaders said that was not enough.
Moscow has condemned the EU’s rearmament push as an incitement to war based on an “invented story” of a Russian threat. Such words have not reassured European leaders, as Russia made similar statements before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The EU initiative seeks to break down national barriers by financing joint projects between EU countries and includes a strong “buy European” element as it aims to boost the continent's defence industry. For a project to qualify for SAFE funding, 65% of its value must come from companies based in the EU, the broader European Economic Area, or Ukraine.
However, companies from countries that have signed a Security and Defence Partnership with the EU can also be eligible, if they meet further conditions. Britain signed such an agreement with the EU earlier this month, bringing British companies such as BAE Systems a step closer to participation in SAFE projects. The commission used a fast-track procedure to launch the legislation, bypassing the European Parliament and only requiring the approval of EU governments.
Reuters
European countries backing Ukraine to derail peace talks, says Russia
Russia, Ukraine exchange 1,000 prisoners each, including 120 civilians
India and Pakistan’s drone battles mark new arms race in Asia
At least 12 killed after Russia launches its biggest air attack on Ukraine
Macron signs deals worth $10bn on visit to Vietnam
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
European countries backing Ukraine to derail peace talks, says Russia
Russia, Ukraine exchange 1,000 prisoners each, including 120 civilians
India and Pakistan’s drone battles mark new arms race in Asia
Macron signs deals worth $10bn on visit to Vietnam
Ukraine rebuilds minerals sector to attract investments from US deal
US accepts luxury jet from Qatar for use as Trump’s Air Force One
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.