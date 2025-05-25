World / Europe

Turkey’s Erdogan and Pakistan’s Sharif discuss boosting co-operation

Though both are nuclear armed, Turkey has strong ties with Pakistan but maintains cordial ties with India

25 May 2025 - 20:53
by Daren Butler
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and envoys in Istanbul, Turkey, May 25 2025. Picture: MUSTAFA KAMACI/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/REUTERS
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul on Sunday and said the two countries would strive to boost cooperation, particularly in defence, energy and transportation, Erdogan’s office said.

Turkey has strong ties with Pakistan, both being largely Muslim countries and sharing historical links, and expressed solidarity with it during its recent clashes with India.

Erdogan’s office said he told Sharif it was in the interest of Turkey and Pakistan to increase solidarity in education, intelligence sharing and technological support in the fight against terrorism.

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrive their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, May 25 2025. Picture: MUSTAFA KAMACI/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/REUTERS
Turkey’s foreign minister Hakan Fidan, defence minister Yasar Guler and intelligence agency chief Ibrahim Kalin also attended the meeting.

Earlier in May, Erdogan expressed solidarity with Pakistan after India conducted military strikes in response to an attack in Indian Kashmir by Islamist assailants. The clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours were the worst in more than two decades.

Ankara also maintains cordial ties with India but after Erdogan’s expression of support for Pakistan, small Indian grocery shops and major online fashion retailers boycotted Turkish products.

Reuters

