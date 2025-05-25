Russia, Ukraine exchange 1,000 prisoners each, including 120 civilians

A still image from a video released by the Russian Defence Ministry shows what it said to be Russian service personnel captured by Ukrainian forces and released on the third day of the latest exchange of prisoners of war in Belarus, in this image taken from handout footage released May 25 2025. Picture: RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY/HANDOUT via REUTERS
Moscow/Kyiv — Russia and Ukraine completed the exchange of 1,000 prisoners each on Sunday, the Russian Defence Ministry and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, in the largest such swap since the war began three years ago.
The three-day exchange started on Friday and involved mostly prisoners of war, along with 120 civilians each. On Sunday, both sides swapped 303 prisoners.
“Today, warriors of our Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Special Transport Service are returning home,” Zelensky wrote on the Telegram app.
The exchange was the only concrete step towards peace to emerge from the first direct talks between the warring sides in more than three years on May 16, when they failed to agree a ceasefire.
Ukraine, the US and other Western countries have called for a 30-day halt to fighting without preconditions to allow for peace talks.
Hundreds of thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been wounded or killed in Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War 2, though neither side publishes accurate casualty figures.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians have also died as Russian forces have besieged and bombarded Ukrainian cities.
On Friday, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that once the exchange was completed, Moscow would be ready to present Ukraine with a draft proposal for a long-term peace agreement.
Russian forces launched a barrage of 367 drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities overnight, including at the capital Kyiv, in the largest aerial attack of the war so far, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more, officials said.
Russia’s defence ministry reported that its air defence units had intercepted or destroyed 95 Ukrainian drones over a four-hour period. The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, said 12 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted on their way to the capital.
Russia, Ukraine exchange 1,000 prisoners each, including 120 civilians
Russia ready to propose long-term peace deal after first direct talks in more than three years led to swap
Moscow/Kyiv — Russia and Ukraine completed the exchange of 1,000 prisoners each on Sunday, the Russian Defence Ministry and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, in the largest such swap since the war began three years ago.
The three-day exchange started on Friday and involved mostly prisoners of war, along with 120 civilians each. On Sunday, both sides swapped 303 prisoners.
“Today, warriors of our Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Special Transport Service are returning home,” Zelensky wrote on the Telegram app.
The exchange was the only concrete step towards peace to emerge from the first direct talks between the warring sides in more than three years on May 16, when they failed to agree a ceasefire.
Ukraine, the US and other Western countries have called for a 30-day halt to fighting without preconditions to allow for peace talks.
Hundreds of thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been wounded or killed in Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War 2, though neither side publishes accurate casualty figures.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians have also died as Russian forces have besieged and bombarded Ukrainian cities.
On Friday, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that once the exchange was completed, Moscow would be ready to present Ukraine with a draft proposal for a long-term peace agreement.
Russian forces launched a barrage of 367 drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities overnight, including at the capital Kyiv, in the largest aerial attack of the war so far, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more, officials said.
Russia’s defence ministry reported that its air defence units had intercepted or destroyed 95 Ukrainian drones over a four-hour period. The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, said 12 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted on their way to the capital.
Reuters
EU, UK announce new Russia sanctions without waiting for Washington
Polish election first round a warning for Tusk government
Russia launches record 273 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin talks
UK aims to rebuild ties with EU in light of Trump’s trade turmoil
Russia-Ukraine peace talks remain up in the air
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EU, UK announce new Russia sanctions without waiting for Washington
Polish election first round a warning for Tusk government
Russia launches record 273 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin talks
UK aims to rebuild ties with EU in light of Trump’s trade turmoil
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.