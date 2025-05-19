UK aims to rebuild ties with EU in light of Trump’s trade turmoil

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a meeting between the UK and the European Union to discuss closer ties in their first official summit since Brexit, in London, Britain, on May 19 2025. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/KIN CHEUNG
London/Brussels — Britain agreed to the most significant reset of ties with the EU since Brexit on Monday, removing some trade barriers and collaborating on defence to help grow its economy and boost security on the continent.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who backed remaining in the EU, has bet that securing smoother access to Europe for UK visitors and trade will drown out the cries of “betrayal” from Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage when he agrees to closer EU alignment at a summit in London.
But the deal contains political risk for Starmer as it touches on sensitive issues including fishing rights, and many of the agreements will require further negotiation.
The reset follows US President Donald Trump’s upending of the post-war global order, which has forced governments around the world to rethink ties on trade, defence and security, and brought Starmer closer to France’s Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders.
Economists said the reset with the UK’s biggest trading partner could have a larger effect on its sluggish economy than recent deals with India and the US, but its refusal to rejoin the EU’s single market or customs union will limit that.
“It’s time to look forward — to move on from the stale old political fights and to find common sense, practical solutions that improve the lives of British people,” Starmer said on X.
It’s time to look forward — to move on from the stale old political fights and to find common sense, practical solutions that improve the lives of British people.
At the heart of the reset is a defence and security pact that will let Britain be part of any joint procurement, but further agreement will be needed for British companies including BAE, Rolls-Royce and Babcock to take part in a €150bn programme to rearm Europe.
On fishing, British and EU vessels will have access to each other’s waters for 12 years — removing one of the UK’s strongest hands in any future talks — in return for a permanent reduction in paperwork and border checks that have prevented many small food producers from exporting to Europe.
Britain should also get access to faster e-gates for UK travellers at EU airports.
In return, it has agreed to the outline of a limited youth mobility scheme, with the details to be hammered out in the future, and it is discussing participation in the Erasmus+ student exchange programme.
Historic referendum
Britain’s vote to leave the EU in a historic referendum in 2016 revealed a country that was badly divided over everything from migration and sovereignty of power to culture and trade.
It helped trigger one of the most tumultuous periods in British political history — with five prime ministers in office before Starmer arrived last July — and poisoned relations with Brussels.
Polls show a majority of Britons now regret the vote although they do not want to rejoin. Farage, who campaigned for Brexit for decades, leads opinion polls in Britain, giving Starmer limited room for manoeuvre.
But the prime minister and French President Emmanuel Macron have struck up a solid relationship over their support for Ukraine, and Starmer was not tainted with the Brexit rows that went before, helping to improve sentiment.
Trump’s unpredictable tariff programme has also prompted governments to try to strike new trade deals to seek new export economies.
Britain struck a full trade deal with India earlier this month and secured some tariff relief from the US, while the EU is seeking to forge trade deals with India and deepen partnerships with Canada, Australia, Japan and Singapore.
Rather than seek a full return to a pillar of the EU like the single market, Starmer sought to negotiate better market access in some areas — a move that is often rejected by the EU as “cherry picking” of EU benefits without the obligations of membership.
Removing red tape on food trade will require Britain to accept EU oversight on standards, but Starmer is likely to argue that it is worth it to help lower the cost of food.
Agreeing to a longer-term fishing rights deal would also be opposed by the industry, by Farage, and by the opposition Conservative Party who negotiated the original Brexit deal and who labelled Monday’s event the “surrender summit”.
UK aims to rebuild ties with EU in light of Trump’s trade turmoil
Economists say the reset with the UK’s biggest trading partner could have a larger effect on its sluggish economy than recent deals with India and the US
London/Brussels — Britain agreed to the most significant reset of ties with the EU since Brexit on Monday, removing some trade barriers and collaborating on defence to help grow its economy and boost security on the continent.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who backed remaining in the EU, has bet that securing smoother access to Europe for UK visitors and trade will drown out the cries of “betrayal” from Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage when he agrees to closer EU alignment at a summit in London.
But the deal contains political risk for Starmer as it touches on sensitive issues including fishing rights, and many of the agreements will require further negotiation.
The reset follows US President Donald Trump’s upending of the post-war global order, which has forced governments around the world to rethink ties on trade, defence and security, and brought Starmer closer to France’s Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders.
Economists said the reset with the UK’s biggest trading partner could have a larger effect on its sluggish economy than recent deals with India and the US, but its refusal to rejoin the EU’s single market or customs union will limit that.
“It’s time to look forward — to move on from the stale old political fights and to find common sense, practical solutions that improve the lives of British people,” Starmer said on X.
At the heart of the reset is a defence and security pact that will let Britain be part of any joint procurement, but further agreement will be needed for British companies including BAE, Rolls-Royce and Babcock to take part in a €150bn programme to rearm Europe.
On fishing, British and EU vessels will have access to each other’s waters for 12 years — removing one of the UK’s strongest hands in any future talks — in return for a permanent reduction in paperwork and border checks that have prevented many small food producers from exporting to Europe.
Britain should also get access to faster e-gates for UK travellers at EU airports.
In return, it has agreed to the outline of a limited youth mobility scheme, with the details to be hammered out in the future, and it is discussing participation in the Erasmus+ student exchange programme.
Historic referendum
Britain’s vote to leave the EU in a historic referendum in 2016 revealed a country that was badly divided over everything from migration and sovereignty of power to culture and trade.
It helped trigger one of the most tumultuous periods in British political history — with five prime ministers in office before Starmer arrived last July — and poisoned relations with Brussels.
Polls show a majority of Britons now regret the vote although they do not want to rejoin. Farage, who campaigned for Brexit for decades, leads opinion polls in Britain, giving Starmer limited room for manoeuvre.
But the prime minister and French President Emmanuel Macron have struck up a solid relationship over their support for Ukraine, and Starmer was not tainted with the Brexit rows that went before, helping to improve sentiment.
Trump’s unpredictable tariff programme has also prompted governments to try to strike new trade deals to seek new export economies.
Britain struck a full trade deal with India earlier this month and secured some tariff relief from the US, while the EU is seeking to forge trade deals with India and deepen partnerships with Canada, Australia, Japan and Singapore.
Rather than seek a full return to a pillar of the EU like the single market, Starmer sought to negotiate better market access in some areas — a move that is often rejected by the EU as “cherry picking” of EU benefits without the obligations of membership.
Removing red tape on food trade will require Britain to accept EU oversight on standards, but Starmer is likely to argue that it is worth it to help lower the cost of food.
Agreeing to a longer-term fishing rights deal would also be opposed by the industry, by Farage, and by the opposition Conservative Party who negotiated the original Brexit deal and who labelled Monday’s event the “surrender summit”.
Reuters
Migrants already in UK may have to wait twice as long for right to stay on
UK’s Starmer introduces sweeping immigration reforms
Buttering up Trump snags UK a smooth deal
Trump announces ‘breakthrough’ trade deal with UK
Trump berates Powell again for not cutting rates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump tariffs depend on ‘good faith’ talks, says Bessent
NEWS ANALYSIS: Moody’s downgrade adds to investor concerns about US financial ...
US cements ‘trade, not aid’ strategy for Africa
Trump starts Gulf visit seeking big economic deals
US consumer prices rise moderately in April
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.