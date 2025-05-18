Pope Leo vows not to be an autocrat, urges unity for divided Church

Pope Leo XIV blesses the faithful during his inaugural Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO
Vatican City — Pope Leo XIV formally began his reign on Sunday by reaching out to conservatives who felt orphaned under his predecessor, calling for unity and vowing to preserve the Catholic Church’s heritage and not rule like “an autocrat”.
After a first ride in the Popemobile before tens of thousands of people in St Peter’s Square, Leo was formally installed as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church and sovereign monarch of Vatican City at an outdoor Mass.
Well-wishers in the crowd waved US and Peruvian flags, with people from both countries seeing him as the first pope from their nations.
Born in Chicago, the 69-year-old pontiff spent many years as a missionary in Peru and also has Peruvian citizenship.
Crowds chanted “Viva il Papa” (Long Live the Pope) and “Papa Leone”, his name in Italian, as his distinctive, open-topped Popemobile weaved around St Peter’s Square.
Robert Prevost, a relative unknown on the world stage who only became a cardinal two years ago, was elected pope on May 8 after a short conclave of cardinals that lasted barely 24 hours.
He succeeded Francis, an Argentine, who died on April 21 after leading the Church for 12 often turbulent years during which he battled with traditionalists and championed the poor and marginalised.
Ceremony
US vice-president JD Vance, a Catholic convert who clashed with Francis over the White House’s hardline immigration policies, led a US delegation alongside secretary of state Marco Rubio, who is also Catholic.
Vance briefly shook hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the start of the ceremony. The two men last met in February in the White House, when they clashed fiercely in front of the world’s media.
In his sermon, read in fluent Italian, Leo said that as leader of the world’s 1.4-billion Roman Catholics, he would not shrink before modern challenges and that, at least on social issues such as combating poverty and protecting the environment, he would continue the legacy of Pope Francis.
Leo said the cardinals who elected him had chosen someone “capable of preserving the rich heritage of the Christian faith and, at the same time, looking to the future, to confront the questions, concerns and challenges of today’s world”.
People gather on the day of Pope Leo XIV's inaugural Mass at the Vatican, as seen from Rome on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI
United
Francis’ papacy left a divided Church, with conservatives accusing him of sowing confusion, particularly with his extemporaneous remarks on issues of sexual morality such as same-sex unions.
Saying he was taking up his mission “with fear and trembling”, Leo used the words “unity” or “united” seven times and the word “harmony” four times.
“It is never a question of capturing others by force, by religious propaganda or by means of power. Instead, it is always and only a question of loving, as Jesus did,” he said, in apparent reference to a war of words between Catholics who define themselves as conservative or progressive.
“Brothers and sisters, I would like that our first great desire be for a united Church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes a leaven for a reconciled world,” he said.
Conservatives also accused Francis of ruling in a heavy-handed way and lamented that he belittled their concerns and did not consult widely before making decisions.
Referring to St Peter, the first-century Christian apostle from whom popes derive their authority, Leo said: “Peter must shepherd the flock without ever yielding to the temptation to be an autocrat, lording it over those entrusted to him. On the contrary, he is called to serve the faith of his brothers and sisters, and to walk alongside them.”
Traditional
Underscoring the unbroken lineage of popes from St Peter, the choir chanted the traditional hymn “Tu es Petrus”, Latin for “You are Peter”.
Many world leaders attended the ceremony, including the presidents of Peru, Israel and Nigeria, the prime ministers of Italy, Canada and Australia, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
European royals also took their place in the VIP seats near the main altar, including Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia.
As part of the ceremony, Leo received two symbolic items: a liturgical vestment known as a pallium, a sash of lamb’s wool representing his role as a shepherd, and the “fisherman’s ring”, recalling the first pope, St Peter, who was a fisherman.
The ceremonial gold signet ring is specially cast for each new pope and can be used by Leo to seal documents, though this purpose has fallen out of use in modern times.
It shows St Peter holding the keys to Heaven and will be broken after his death or resignation.
Pope Leo vows not to be an autocrat, urges unity for divided Church
US vice-president JD Vance briefly shakes hands with President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of pope’s unity speech
Vatican City — Pope Leo XIV formally began his reign on Sunday by reaching out to conservatives who felt orphaned under his predecessor, calling for unity and vowing to preserve the Catholic Church’s heritage and not rule like “an autocrat”.
After a first ride in the Popemobile before tens of thousands of people in St Peter’s Square, Leo was formally installed as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church and sovereign monarch of Vatican City at an outdoor Mass.
Well-wishers in the crowd waved US and Peruvian flags, with people from both countries seeing him as the first pope from their nations.
Born in Chicago, the 69-year-old pontiff spent many years as a missionary in Peru and also has Peruvian citizenship.
Crowds chanted “Viva il Papa” (Long Live the Pope) and “Papa Leone”, his name in Italian, as his distinctive, open-topped Popemobile weaved around St Peter’s Square.
Robert Prevost, a relative unknown on the world stage who only became a cardinal two years ago, was elected pope on May 8 after a short conclave of cardinals that lasted barely 24 hours.
He succeeded Francis, an Argentine, who died on April 21 after leading the Church for 12 often turbulent years during which he battled with traditionalists and championed the poor and marginalised.
Ceremony
US vice-president JD Vance, a Catholic convert who clashed with Francis over the White House’s hardline immigration policies, led a US delegation alongside secretary of state Marco Rubio, who is also Catholic.
Vance briefly shook hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the start of the ceremony. The two men last met in February in the White House, when they clashed fiercely in front of the world’s media.
In his sermon, read in fluent Italian, Leo said that as leader of the world’s 1.4-billion Roman Catholics, he would not shrink before modern challenges and that, at least on social issues such as combating poverty and protecting the environment, he would continue the legacy of Pope Francis.
Leo said the cardinals who elected him had chosen someone “capable of preserving the rich heritage of the Christian faith and, at the same time, looking to the future, to confront the questions, concerns and challenges of today’s world”.
United
Francis’ papacy left a divided Church, with conservatives accusing him of sowing confusion, particularly with his extemporaneous remarks on issues of sexual morality such as same-sex unions.
Saying he was taking up his mission “with fear and trembling”, Leo used the words “unity” or “united” seven times and the word “harmony” four times.
“It is never a question of capturing others by force, by religious propaganda or by means of power. Instead, it is always and only a question of loving, as Jesus did,” he said, in apparent reference to a war of words between Catholics who define themselves as conservative or progressive.
“Brothers and sisters, I would like that our first great desire be for a united Church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes a leaven for a reconciled world,” he said.
Conservatives also accused Francis of ruling in a heavy-handed way and lamented that he belittled their concerns and did not consult widely before making decisions.
Referring to St Peter, the first-century Christian apostle from whom popes derive their authority, Leo said: “Peter must shepherd the flock without ever yielding to the temptation to be an autocrat, lording it over those entrusted to him. On the contrary, he is called to serve the faith of his brothers and sisters, and to walk alongside them.”
Traditional
Underscoring the unbroken lineage of popes from St Peter, the choir chanted the traditional hymn “Tu es Petrus”, Latin for “You are Peter”.
Many world leaders attended the ceremony, including the presidents of Peru, Israel and Nigeria, the prime ministers of Italy, Canada and Australia, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
European royals also took their place in the VIP seats near the main altar, including Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia.
As part of the ceremony, Leo received two symbolic items: a liturgical vestment known as a pallium, a sash of lamb’s wool representing his role as a shepherd, and the “fisherman’s ring”, recalling the first pope, St Peter, who was a fisherman.
The ceremonial gold signet ring is specially cast for each new pope and can be used by Leo to seal documents, though this purpose has fallen out of use in modern times.
It shows St Peter holding the keys to Heaven and will be broken after his death or resignation.
Reuters
GREG BECKER: Pope Francis gave more meaning to the simple act of feet washing
Pope Francis’s legacy of compassion shapes the future of the Catholic Church
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The poor people’s pope
IN QUOTES: Global reaction to Pope Leo, the first US pontiff
American Cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Suffer the Christians
EDITORIAL: A welcome vessel for change
World news in brief: Pope appeals for world peace
CHARLES R STITH: Most powerful American lives in Vatican City, not Washington DC
IN QUOTES: Global reaction to Pope Leo, the first US pontiff
American Cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.