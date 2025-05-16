Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
Kyiv — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Ukraine’s first priority in talks with Russia in Istanbul was to secure an unconditional ceasefire, to create a basis for future talks on a peace deal.
At a meeting of the European Political Community in Tirana, Zelensky told other leaders it was also essential to build trust in the negotiation process with the release of prisoners or war and the return of Ukrainian children from Russia.
“Our number one priority is a full, unconditional and honest ceasefire. This must happen immediately to stop the killing and create a solid basis for diplomacy,” Zelensky said.
“And if the Russian representatives in Istanbul today cannot even agree to that, to a ceasefire ... then it will be 100% clear that Putin continues to undermine diplomacy,” he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Volodymyr Zelensky says ceasefire is his priority in Russia talks
‘This must happen immediately to stop the killing and create a solid basis for diplomacy,’ says the Ukrainian leader
Reuters
