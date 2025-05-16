World / Europe

Volodymyr Zelensky says ceasefire is his priority in Russia talks

‘This must happen immediately to stop the killing and create a solid basis for diplomacy,’ says the Ukrainian leader

16 May 2025 - 14:03
by Yuliia Dysa
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
Kyiv — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Ukraine’s first priority in talks with Russia in Istanbul was to secure an unconditional ceasefire, to create a basis for future talks on a peace deal.

At a meeting of the European Political Community in Tirana, Zelensky told other leaders it was also essential to build trust in the negotiation process with the release of prisoners or war and the return of Ukrainian children from Russia.

“Our number one priority is a full, unconditional and honest ceasefire. This must happen immediately to stop the killing and create a solid basis for diplomacy,” Zelensky said.

“And if the Russian representatives in Istanbul today cannot even agree to that, to a ceasefire ... then it will be 100% clear that Putin continues to undermine diplomacy,” he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Reuters

Trump says Ukraine deal unlikely until he meets Putin

Zelensky says Russia’s second-tier team looks ‘decorative’ after Putin no-show at peace talks in Turkey
World
22 hours ago

Clock ticking for Russia to abide by truce initiative or face sanctions, Germany says

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky says he’ll travel to Istanbul and wait to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin in person
World
3 days ago

Trump starts Gulf visit seeking big economic deals

Trump is hoping to secure trillions of dollars of investments from the Gulf oil producers.
World
3 days ago

Zelensky gives nod to meet Putin for peace talks

US President Donald Trump says a great day is dawning for Russia and Ukraine if ‘bloodbath’ can be ended
World
5 days ago
