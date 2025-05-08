American Cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost of the US, appears on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, May 8 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Vatican City — Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected in a surprise choice to be the new leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday, taking the name Leo XIV and becoming the first US pontiff.
Pope Leo, appeared on the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica about 70 minutes after white smoke billowed from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel signifying the 133 cardinal electors had chosen a new leader for the 1.4 billion-member Church.
“Peace be with you all,” the new pope told the cheering crowd.
The choice of Prevost was announced by French Cardinal Dominique Mamberti with the Latin words “Habemus papam” (We have a pope) to tens of thousands of people gathered in St Peter’s Square to hear the news.
Aged 69 and originally from Chicago, Prevost has spent most of his career as a missionary in Peru and became a cardinal only in 2023. He has given few media interviews and rarely speaks in public.
President Donald Trump swiftly congratulated Prevost on becoming the first US pope. “What excitement, and what a great honour for our country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”
Leo becomes the 267th Catholic pope after the death last month of Pope Francis. The first Latin American pope had led the Church for 12 years and widely sought to open the staid institution up to the modern world.
White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel, indicating that a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, May 8 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER
Francis enacted a variety of reforms and allowed debate on divisive issues such as women’s ordination and better inclusion of LGBTQ+ Catholics.
Leo thanked Francis in his speech and repeated his predecessor's call for a Church that is engaged with the modern world and "is always looking for peace, charity and being close to people, especially those who are suffering".
Before the conclave some cardinals called for continuity with Francis’ vision of greater openness and reform, while others said they wanted to turn back the clock and embrace old traditions.
Prevost has attracted interest from his peers because of his quiet style and support for Francis, especially his commitment to social justice issues.
Prevost served as a bishop in Chiclayo, in northwestern Peru, from 2015 to 2023.
Francis brought him to Rome that year to head the Vatican office in charge of choosing which priests should serve as bishops across the globe, meaning he has had a hand in selecting many of the world’s bishops.
Prevost said during a 2023 Vatican press conference: “Our work is to enlarge the tent and to let everyone know they are welcome inside the Church.”
