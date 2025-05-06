World / Europe

Unprecedented debacle as Germany’s Merz fails to be elected chancellor

First would-be chancellor in postwar history to fail to get first-time backing, but Merz likely to succeed eventually

06 May 2025 - 14:49
by Kirsti Knolle and Madeline Chambers
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
German Chancellor designate Friedrich Merz, centre, of the German Christian Democrats (CDU) arrives for the reading of the results. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MAJA HITIJ
German Chancellor designate Friedrich Merz, centre, of the German Christian Democrats (CDU) arrives for the reading of the results. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MAJA HITIJ

Berlin — The German parliament will hold a second vote to confirm conservative Friedrich Merz as chancellor after the first one failed, the leader of the centre-left SPD said on Tuesday.

“We have now succeeded in applying for a second vote to be held today so that we can quickly elect the federal chancellor,” said Lars Klingbeil.

“I assume that the necessary majority will now be there in the second ballot for Friedrich Merz to become the next chancellor of our country,” he added.

Earlier, German conservative leader Friedrich Merz failed to secure enough parliamentary votes to become chancellor on Tuesday, throwing politics in Europe’s largest economy into disarray as it seeks to emerge from recession and stem far-right extremism.

Merz, 69, who led his conservatives to a federal election victory in February and signed a coalition deal with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), won just 310 votes in the lower house, the Bundestag, six short of an absolute majority. At least 18 coalition MPs failed to back him.

Dashed

While not a fatal setback, Merz’s failure to win backing at the first attempt is a first for post-war Germany and an embarrassment for a man who has promised to restore German leadership on the world stage.

Most immediately, it threw into doubt the trips Merz had planned to France and Poland on Wednesday as the new chancellor.

“The whole of Europe looked to Berlin today in the hope that Germany would reassert itself as an anchor of stability and a pro-European powerhouse,” said Jana Puglierin, head of the Berlin office of the European Council on Foreign Relations think-tank. “That hope has been dashed. With consequences way beyond our borders.”

Nine legislators abstained while 307 voted against Merz, said Bundestag president Julia Klöckner.

Debacle

Merz, visibly shocked, rose to confer with colleagues. It was not immediately clear who had failed to vote for him in the secret ballot and why.

Party insiders on Monday said he would land a majority despite grumblings in both coalition parties about cabinet nominations, policy compromises and a huge borrowing package pushed through the old parliament in its final days.

Klöckner adjourned the sitting to allow the parties to confer. There was unlikely to be another vote on Tuesday but Merz was determined to stand again, party insiders said. A vote could take place on Wednesday or Friday.

“He is still likely to be elected but this shows that the coalition is not united, which could weaken his ability to pursue policies,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg in London.

NATASHA MARRIAN: The art of the coalition deal

No, we’re not talking about Trump, but about the treaties hammered out by German parties and the possibility that South Africa can renew its GNU
Opinion
1 week ago

The only winner of Tuesday’s debacle was the far-right, anti-establishment Alternative for Germany (AfD), which came second in February and has topped some recent surveys, said Forsa pollster Manfred Güllner.

“Trust in political institutions is being further damaged,” he said.

German shares extended their fall from the near-record levels they had reached on hopes of higher state spending and growth.

The Bundestag now has 14 days to elect Merz or another chancellor.

Coalition

His conservatives won February’s election with 28.5% of the vote, leaving them in need of at least one partner to form a majority.

On Monday, they signed a coalition deal with the SPD, who won just 16.4%. The two parties have vowed to revive growth in an economy facing its third year of downturn amid a global trade war sparked by US President Donald Trump’s sweeping import tariffs.

They have also promised to dramatically boost defence spending as the US commitment to the Nato alliance weakens.

But both have lost support since their already dismal performances in February — especially the conservatives, due in part to frustration with Merz’s decision to loosen borrowing limits, despite campaign promises of fiscal rectitude.

“The failed vote is clearly a sign that not everyone in the CDU agrees with the fiscal U-turn,” said Carsten Brzeski, Global Head of Macro at ING Research.

Germany has not had a majority government since the collapse of Olaf Scholz’s SPD-led three-way coalition last November.

The abrasive and erratic style of Merz, who has never held government office, has also failed to convince some that he is chancellor material.

Philipp Köker, political scientist at the University of Hanover, said he expected Merz to be elected in the second round, but added: “The relationship between the parties will be severely damaged because of this and (it will) worsen the conflicts that are already bubbling beneath the surface.” 

Reuters

Coalition deal to spur growth and tackle migration unveiled by Germany’s Merz

Tougher stance on migration moves Germany away from more liberal policy under predecessor Angela Merkel
World
3 weeks ago

Rise of far-right poses threat to Germany’s incoming chancellor Merz

CDU leader says restoring the country’s competitiveness must be at the heart of coalition talks
World
4 weeks ago

Bundestag approves Merz’s huge spending surge

New plans loosen debt brake to unleash hundreds of billions of euros for defence and infrastructure
World
1 month ago

MARCO BOUWER: The rapid configuration to a new global economic order

Donald Trump’s swashbuckling policy shifts have shocked the old system, while his tariffs have wreaked havoc
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
M23 rebels’ latest fight is to revive the DRC’s ...
World
2.
Trump orders reopening of Alcatraz jail
World
3.
US services sector grows as prices surge amid ...
World / Americas
4.
Trump says ‘I don’t know’ when asked about ...
World / Americas
5.
Netanyahu vows to retaliate after Houthi missile ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Germany expects zero growth as tariff turmoil hits

World / Europe

NATASHA MARRIAN: The art of the coalition deal

Opinion

Coalition deal to spur growth and tackle migration unveiled by Germany’s Merz

World / Europe

Germany faces third year of recession for first time in post-war history

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.