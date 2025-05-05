Romania premier resigns as far-right leader wins first round

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu talks to the media after resigning, in Bucharest, Romania, May 5 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREAN CAMPEANU
Bucharest — Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu resigned on Monday, a day after a far-right opposition leader won the first round of the presidential election rerun and his own candidate crashed out of the race.
Ciolacu said his centre-left Socialists would withdraw from the pro-Western coalition — effectively ending it — while cabinet ministers will stay on in an interim capacity until a new majority emerges after the presidential run-off.
Hard-right Eurosceptic George Simion decisively swept the ballot on Sunday, with about 41% of votes, and will face Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan, an independent centrist, in a May 18 run-off. Coalition candidate Crin Antonescu came third.
Though Ciolacu’s leftist Social Democrats (PSD) won the most seats in a December 1 parliamentary election, Simion’s AUR and two other far-right groupings, one with overt pro-Russian sympathies, won more than a third of the seats to become a clear political force.
The Social Democrats had formed a coalition government with the centrist Liberals and ethnic Hungarian UDMR to help keep the EU and Nato state on a pro-Western course. A governing majority that cordons off the far right in the legislature cannot be formed without it.
“This coalition is no longer legitimate,” Ciolacu told reporters after a party meeting. “The next president was going to replace me anyway, that’s what I’ve read.”
Romania already has an interim president until the May 18 run-off. The country has the EU’s largest budget deficit and risks a ratings downgrade to below investment level unless it enforces a decisive fiscal correction.
A Simion victory could isolate Romania, erode private investment and destabilise Nato’s eastern flank, where Bucharest plays a role in providing logistical support to Ukraine as it fights a three-year-old Russian invasion, political observers said.
It would also expand a cohort of Eurosceptic leaders in the EU that already includes the Hungarian and Slovak prime ministers at a time when Europe is struggling to formulate its response to US President Donald Trump.
Reuters
