World / Europe

Xi to visit Russia for WW2 Victory Day celebrations

Kremlin says the Chinese leader and Putin will discuss their strategic partnership

04 May 2025 - 20:17
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEXEI DANICHEV
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEXEI DANICHEV

Moscow — Chinese President Xi Jinping will make an official visit to Russia from May 7-10, where he will participate in celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

In a statement on Telegram, the Kremlin said that Xi would discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the development of the two countries’ strategic partnership, as well as sign a number of documents.

“During the talks, the main issues of further development of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, as well as current issues on the international and regional agenda will be discussed,” the Kremlin said.

The Soviet Union lost 27-million people in World War 2 under Joseph Stalin, but pushed Nazi forces back to Berlin, where Hitler committed suicide and the red Soviet victory banner was raised over the Reichstag in 1945.

Several other national leaders are expected at the celebrations, including the presidents of Brazil and Serbia, as well as the prime minister of Slovakia.

Putin has proposed a three-day ceasefire with Ukraine around the May 9 celebration, one of the most important in the Russian calendar.

Responding to Moscow’s offer of the three-day ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready as long as the ceasefire would be 30 days, something Putin had already ruled out in the near term, saying he wanted a long-term settlement not a brief pause.

Zelensky said Ukraine, given the continued war with Russia, could not guarantee the safety of any foreign dignitaries who came to Moscow for the traditional May 9 victory parade.

Reuters

Putin confident Russia can finish what it started in Ukraine

Russian leader says his military will achieve its aims in Ukraine but hopes there’s no need for nuclear weapons
World
7 hours ago

Trump demands Putin stop Kyiv bombing

In rare rebuke of Putin, US president says latest strikes are 'not necessary, and very bad timing'
World
1 week ago

Vladimir Putin offers to halt Ukraine invasion along current front line

Russia may relinquish claims to areas of four partly occupied Ukrainian regions that remain under Kyiv’s control
World
1 week ago

Ramaphosa says call with Trump not linked to Zelensky’s visit

Discussion with US president planned 'well in advance' and is not a diplomatic response to Ukraine leader's working visit
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
M23 rebels’ latest fight is to revive the DRC’s ...
World
2.
China signals opening for trade talks with Trump
World / Asia
3.
Protesters across US come out in force against ...
World / Americas
4.
King Charles and royals to gather for parade ...
World / Europe
5.
Trump signs order to cut funding to news outlets ...
World

Related Articles

Bessent hails Kyiv deal as a full partnership

World

NEWS ANALYSIS: China seizes on retreating dollar to push for global yuan

Markets

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Bold corporate and political leaders must manage global drama

Opinion

EDITORIAL: 100 days of global extortion

Opinion / Editorials

Just 100 days on and Trump is overturning world order

World / Americas

BIG READ: Americans sour on Donald Trump’s trade tariff sorties

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.