Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Moscow — Chinese President Xi Jinping will make an official visit to Russia from May 7-10, where he will participate in celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
In a statement on Telegram, the Kremlin said that Xi would discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the development of the two countries’ strategic partnership, as well as sign a number of documents.
“During the talks, the main issues of further development of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, as well as current issues on the international and regional agenda will be discussed,” the Kremlin said.
The Soviet Union lost 27-million people in World War 2 under Joseph Stalin, but pushed Nazi forces back to Berlin, where Hitler committed suicide and the red Soviet victory banner was raised over the Reichstag in 1945.
Several other national leaders are expected at the celebrations, including the presidents of Brazil and Serbia, as well as the prime minister of Slovakia.
Putin has proposed a three-day ceasefire with Ukraine around the May 9 celebration, one of the most important in the Russian calendar.
Responding to Moscow’s offer of the three-day ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready as long as the ceasefire would be 30 days, something Putin had already ruled out in the near term, saying he wanted a long-term settlement not a brief pause.
Zelensky said Ukraine, given the continued war with Russia, could not guarantee the safety of any foreign dignitaries who came to Moscow for the traditional May 9 victory parade.
Xi to visit Russia for WW2 Victory Day celebrations
Kremlin says the Chinese leader and Putin will discuss their strategic partnership
Reuters
