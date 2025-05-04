Romanians vote in tense poll rerun

A person walks past banners showing US President Donald Trump and Marian Cucsa, candidate of Republican Party of Romania, on the day of Romanian presidential election, in Bucharest, Romania, on May 4 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
Bucharest — Romanians voted on Sunday in the first round of a presidential election that could propel hard-right Eurosceptic George Simion to power in a ballot that will test the rise of Donald Trump-style nationalism in the EU.
Simion, 38, opposes military aid to neighbouring Ukraine, is critical of the EU’s leadership and aligns himself with Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.
Five months after a first attempt to hold the election was cancelled after the first round because of alleged Russian interference in favour of far-right front-runner Calin Georgescu, who was then banned from standing again, his heir apparent, Simion, leads opinion polls.
About 1.98-million Romanians, or 11% of registered voters, had cast ballots by 7.10am GMT (9.10am), data shows. Voting will end at 6pm GMT (8pm), with exit polls to follow immediately and preliminary results expected later in the evening.
Simion voted alongside Georgescu, who called the election a “fraud” and urged people to take their country back. As dozens of people thronged outside the voting station chanting “Calin for president”, Simion said his vote was “to restore democracy”.
Simion is polling at near 30%, a comfortable lead but well short of the 50% he needs to avoid a run-off on May 18.
Nato and Ukraine
Political analysts said victory for Simion could isolate the country, erode private investment and destabilise Nato’s eastern flank, where Ukraine is fighting a three-year-old Russian invasion.
Simion’s main rivals are two centrists — former senator Crin Antonescu, backed by the three parties in the pro-Western government, and Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan, running as an independent on an anticorruption platform.
Both are pro-EU and pro-Nato and back Ukraine.
Victor Ponta, a former leftist prime minister who has turned conservative nationalist, is ranked fourth, but could prove to be a dark horse.
Simion is not the only Maga-style politician seeking election in central Europe. Karol Nawrocki, the presidential candidate backed by Poland’s main nationalist opposition party in a presidential election on May 18, met Trump this week.
If elected, they would expand a cohort of Eurosceptic leaders that already includes the Hungarian and Slovak prime ministers.
“Romania and Poland are two important countries for the US,” Simion said on Friday.
“We represent partners and we represent allies, both military and politically, to the current [US] administration. This is why it is important for Maga presidents to be in charge in Bucharest and Warsaw.”
Romania’s president has a semi-executive role that includes commanding the armed forces and chairing the security council that decides on military aid.
To date, Romania has donated a Patriot air defence battery to Kyiv, is training Ukrainian fighter pilots and has enabled the export of about 30-million tonnes of Ukrainian grain through its Black Sea port of Constanta since Russia’s invasion.
The country’s president can also veto important EU votes and appoints the prime minister, chief judges, prosecutors and secret service heads.
The Trump administration has accused Romania of suppressing political opposition and lacking democratic values after November’s election was cancelled on what vice-president JD Vance called “flimsy evidence”.
A team of US observers were in Bucharest for Sunday’s vote alongside diplomats and monitors from dozens of countries.
“There is clear evidence that there was some sort of nefarious activity going on in the November election,” James E Trainor, commissioner of the US federal election commission, said in Bucharest.
“Time is going to prove that … it was a good decision [to cancel]. I know it’s an extreme step, but … what we see is that Romanian democracy is actually stronger because [it] had this bump in the road, but yet was resilient enough of a democracy to make its way through it.”
