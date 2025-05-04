Nationalist George Simion set to win Romanian election, exit polls show

George Simion in Bucharest, Romania. Picture: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS
Bucharest — Eurosceptic George Simion was on course for victory in the first round of Romania’s presidential election re-run on Sunday, partial results showed, after a ballot seen as a test of the rise of Donald Trump-style nationalism in the EU.
Ballots from 50% of voting stations showed former senator Crin Antonescu, 65, in second place, with 23%, behind Simion’s 42%. In third place was Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, 55, at 16%. The top two candidates will meet in a runoff on May 18.
A Simion victory could isolate the country, erode private investment and destabilise Nato’s eastern flank, where Ukraine is fighting a three-year-old Russian invasion, political observers say.
“This is not just an electoral victory, it is a victory of Romanian dignity. It is the victory of those who have not lost hope, of those who still believe in Romania, a free, respected, sovereign country,” Simion said.
Benefiting from a wave of popular anger against mainstream leaders, Simion, 38, opposes military aid to neighbouring Ukraine, is critical of the EU leadership and says he is aligned with the US president’s “Make America Great Again” (Maga) movement.
A person walks past banners showing US President Donald Trump and Marian Cucsa, candidate of Republican Party of Romania, on the day of Romanian presidential election, in Bucharest, Romania, on May 4 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
Antonescu, 65, absent from politics for a decade, wants to continue Romania’s substantial role in supporting Ukraine, and is well known by the electorate.
Sunday’s vote came five months after a first attempt to hold the election was cancelled because of alleged Russian interference in favour of far-right frontrunner Calin Georgescu, since banned from standing again.
Simion voted alongside Georgescu, who called the election a “fraud” and urged people to take their country back. As dozens of people thronged outside the voting station chanting “Calin for president”, Simion said his vote was “to restore democracy”.
“It’s possible the diaspora vote will be enough to push Dan into the run-off,” said Sergiu Miscoiu, a political science professor at Babes-Bolyai University. “But Dan may have a harder time against Simion.”
Eastern flank
Simion is not the only Maga-style politician seeking election in central Europe. Karol Nawrocki, the presidential candidate backed by Poland’s main nationalist opposition party in a presidential election on May 18, met Trump this week.
If elected, they would expand a cohort of Eurosceptic leaders that already includes the Hungarian and Slovak prime ministers.
“Romania and Poland are two important countries for the United States,” Simion said on Friday.
“We represent partners and we represent allies, both military and politically, to the current (US) administration. This is why it is important for Maga presidents to be in charge in Bucharest and Warsaw.”
Romania’s president has a semi-executive role that includes commanding the armed forces and chairing the security council that decides on military aid.
To date, Romania has donated a Patriot air defence battery to Kyiv, is training Ukrainian fighter pilots and has enabled the export of 30-million tonnes of Ukrainian grain through its Black Sea port of Constanta since Russia’s invasion.
The country’s president can also veto important EU votes and appoints the prime minister, chief judges, prosecutors and secret service heads.
The Trump administration has accused Romania of suppressing political opposition and lacking democratic values after November’s election was cancelled on what vice-president JD Vance called “flimsy evidence”.
Update: May 4 2025 This story has been updates with the latest exit poll.
Nationalist George Simion set to win Romanian election, exit polls show
A win by the pro-Trump Eurosceptic could isolate Romania and destabilise Nato’s eastern flank
Bucharest — Eurosceptic George Simion was on course for victory in the first round of Romania’s presidential election re-run on Sunday, partial results showed, after a ballot seen as a test of the rise of Donald Trump-style nationalism in the EU.
Ballots from 50% of voting stations showed former senator Crin Antonescu, 65, in second place, with 23%, behind Simion’s 42%. In third place was Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, 55, at 16%. The top two candidates will meet in a runoff on May 18.
A Simion victory could isolate the country, erode private investment and destabilise Nato’s eastern flank, where Ukraine is fighting a three-year-old Russian invasion, political observers say.
“This is not just an electoral victory, it is a victory of Romanian dignity. It is the victory of those who have not lost hope, of those who still believe in Romania, a free, respected, sovereign country,” Simion said.
Benefiting from a wave of popular anger against mainstream leaders, Simion, 38, opposes military aid to neighbouring Ukraine, is critical of the EU leadership and says he is aligned with the US president’s “Make America Great Again” (Maga) movement.
Antonescu, 65, absent from politics for a decade, wants to continue Romania’s substantial role in supporting Ukraine, and is well known by the electorate.
Sunday’s vote came five months after a first attempt to hold the election was cancelled because of alleged Russian interference in favour of far-right frontrunner Calin Georgescu, since banned from standing again.
Simion voted alongside Georgescu, who called the election a “fraud” and urged people to take their country back. As dozens of people thronged outside the voting station chanting “Calin for president”, Simion said his vote was “to restore democracy”.
“It’s possible the diaspora vote will be enough to push Dan into the run-off,” said Sergiu Miscoiu, a political science professor at Babes-Bolyai University. “But Dan may have a harder time against Simion.”
Eastern flank
Simion is not the only Maga-style politician seeking election in central Europe. Karol Nawrocki, the presidential candidate backed by Poland’s main nationalist opposition party in a presidential election on May 18, met Trump this week.
If elected, they would expand a cohort of Eurosceptic leaders that already includes the Hungarian and Slovak prime ministers.
“Romania and Poland are two important countries for the United States,” Simion said on Friday.
“We represent partners and we represent allies, both military and politically, to the current (US) administration. This is why it is important for Maga presidents to be in charge in Bucharest and Warsaw.”
Romania’s president has a semi-executive role that includes commanding the armed forces and chairing the security council that decides on military aid.
To date, Romania has donated a Patriot air defence battery to Kyiv, is training Ukrainian fighter pilots and has enabled the export of 30-million tonnes of Ukrainian grain through its Black Sea port of Constanta since Russia’s invasion.
The country’s president can also veto important EU votes and appoints the prime minister, chief judges, prosecutors and secret service heads.
The Trump administration has accused Romania of suppressing political opposition and lacking democratic values after November’s election was cancelled on what vice-president JD Vance called “flimsy evidence”.
Update: May 4 2025
This story has been updates with the latest exit poll.
Reuters
King Charles and royals to gather for parade marking VE Day
Putin confident Russia can finish what it started in Ukraine
Xi to visit Russia for WW2 Victory Day celebrations
EU top court rules against Malta’s golden passport scheme
Large parts of Spain and Portugal hit by power outage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump demands Putin stop Kyiv bombing
Germany expects zero growth as tariff turmoil hits
Ukraine unable to agree to restructuring deal with GDP-linked debt holders
Trump and Zelensky clash again as US warns ditching Ukraine talks
Vladimir Putin offers to halt Ukraine invasion along current front line
Putin compares Musk to father of Soviet space programme
Putin is mocking Trump, says Poland
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.