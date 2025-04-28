World / Europe

Putin announces 72-hour ceasefire in May

Move seen as a signal to the Trump administration Russia wants peace deal, which Ukraine and EU dismiss

28 April 2025 - 17:02
by Agency staff
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech in Saint Petersburg, Russia, April 28 2025. Picture: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/REUTERS
Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared a three-day ceasefire in the war with Ukraine in May to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies in World War 2.

The Kremlin said the 72-hour ceasefire would run from the start of May 8 to the end of May 10.

“All military actions are suspended for this period. Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example,” it said in a statement.

“In the event of violations by the Ukrainian side, Russia’s armed forces will give an adequate and effective response.”

There was no immediate response from Kyiv to the unilateral truce announcement, the second by Putin after a 30-hour Easter ceasefire that each side accused the other of violating.

As the Trump administration’s patience wanes, the moves by the Kremlin leader appear to be signalling to US President Donald Trump that Russia is still interested in peace. Ukraine and its European allies say they do not believe this.

The latest announcement came after Trump criticised Putin for a deadly Russian attack on Kyiv last week and voiced concern at the weekend that Putin was “just tapping me along”.

Washington has repeatedly threatened to abandon its peace efforts unless there is real progress.

Reuters

