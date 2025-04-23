Ukraine talks falter after Rubio no-show

A police van and security cordon around Carlton Gardens, the official residence of Britain's foreign secretary, the venue of the latest Ukraine peace talks, in London, Britain, April 23 2025. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
London/Paris — Talks between the US, Ukraine and European officials to discuss ending Russia’s war in Ukraine faltered on Wednesday as US secretary of state Marco Rubio abruptly cancelled his trip to London and negotiations were downgraded.
Rubio’s no-show prompted a broader meeting of foreign ministers from Ukraine, Britain, France and Germany to be cancelled, though talks continued at a lower level. The US would now be represented by Ukraine envoy Gen Keith Kellogg.
The downgrading of the talks comes at a critical time, just days after US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could walk away if there was no progress on a deal soon. Trump raised the pressure on Sunday when he said he hoped Moscow and Kyiv would make a deal this week to end the three-year war.
A source close to the discussions said the downgrading of the trip came after Ukraine drafted a paper for the Europeans on Tuesday, in which it said there would be no discussions on territorial issues until “a full and unconditional ceasefire”.
The source said the apparent US nervousness could indicate that the Ukrainian position did not align with what Washington’s representatives had agreed so far with the Russians.
Ukraine first deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko in London, Britain, June 21 2023. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS
Rubio spoke to British foreign secretary David Lammy late on Tuesday and said he looked forward to rescheduling his trip in the coming months after Wednesday’s “technical meetings”.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak, who travelled to London with the Ukraine’s foreign and defence ministers, said the talks would focus on ways to achieve a full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step to peace.
“Despite everything, we will work for peace,” he said on social media.
Crimea
But underlining the distance between the sides in the negotiation, Ukrainian first deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko said Kyiv would not recognise Russian sovereignty over Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula Russia annexed in 2014. That recognition was part of the proposals outlined by the US to the Europeans last week, sources close to the talks have said.
“Ukraine is ready to negotiate — but not to surrender,” Svyrydenko wrote on X.
The meeting is a follow-up to a similar session in Paris last week where US, Ukrainian and European officials discussed ways to move forward and narrow positions.
During those talks, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff presented a paper to the participants outlining proposals in which Ukraine in particular, but also Russia, would need to make concessions, according to three diplomats aware of the talks.
The diplomats differed on whether the position paper was a firm US stance or a starting point to work with Ukraine and its British, French and German allies to formulate a joint position before taking it to Russia.
Some of Washington’s proposals were unacceptable to European countries and Kyiv, multiple sources said. French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday that the Europeans had detailed to the US what they view as the non-negotiable aspects of a potential peace accord.
Rubio last week said the US framework that he and Witkoff proposed in Paris received an encouraging reception.
But the sources said that among the US proposals was recognising Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea — a move that was a non-starter for Europe and Ukraine — as well as accepting the reality of Russia’s control of the remaining 20% of Ukraine’s territory.
In addition, Nato membership for Ukraine would be ruled out and the US would begin to lift sanctions on Russia.
The London talks were aimed at working to bridge differences and find areas that could satisfy Moscow and open a serious negotiation, diplomats said.
Beyond Crimea, other major sticking points remain, including Russia’s push for lifting of EU sanctions against it before negotiations are finished, which Europe staunchly opposes, diplomats said.
Washington proposed last week to establish a neutral zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Russian-occupied Ukraine, according to European diplomats. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he would be ready to partner with the US to restart the plant.
Some of Washington’s ideas are also likely to displease Moscow. Two diplomats said the US was not pushing a Russian demand to demilitarise Ukraine and was not opposed to a European force as part of future security guarantees for Ukraine.
Witkoff had not been part of the London talks. But, on Washington’s parallel track of diplomacy with Moscow, he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin this week in Russia, the White House said.
Trump has repeatedly said that he wants to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine by May, arguing the US must end a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and risks a direct confrontation between the US and nuclear-armed Russia.
