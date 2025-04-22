Russia ramping up hybrid attacks against Europe, says Dutch military agency

The Russian flag flies on the dome of the Kremlin Senate building behind Spasskaya Tower, in central Moscow, Russia. Picture: REUTERS
The Hague — Russia is increasing its hybrid attacks aimed at undermining society in the Netherlands and its European allies, and Russian hackers have already targeted the Dutch public service, Dutch military intelligence agency MIVD said on Tuesday.
“We see the Russian threat against Europe is increasing, including after a possible end to the war against Ukraine,” MIVD director Peter Reesink said in the agency’s annual report.
“In the Netherlands, we saw the first (Russian) cyber-sabotage act against a public service, with the aim of gaining control of the system. It was thwarted, but it was the first time.”
The MIVD did not specify what public service had been targeted.
The agency also found a Russian cyberoperation against critical infrastructure in the Netherlands, possibly as preparation for sabotage, the report said.
Western countries have in recent years said hybrid threats by Russia and China were becoming increasingly more aggressive.
Such threats could include everything from physical sabotage of critical infrastructure to disinformation campaigns, espionage and cyberattacks in a bid to influence or undermine society, the agency said.
It repeated its warnings of Russian entities mapping infrastructure in the North Sea for espionage, and acts of sabotage aimed at internet cables, water and energy supplies.
Britain’s foreign spy chief accused Russia in November of a “staggeringly reckless campaign” of sabotage in Europe, ranging from repeated cyberattacks to arson.
Moscow has denied responsibility for all such incidents. Beijing routinely denies allegations of cyberespionage.
China also still poses a serious threat to Europe through its support for Russia’s war efforts and aggressive stance towards Taiwan, the report said. It was continuing its efforts to gain Western knowledge through investments and espionage, especially in the Dutch semiconductor industry, it added.
The MIVD said last year Chinese cyberespionage was more extensive than initially thought, targeting Western governments and defence companies.
Reesink reinforced the message shared by European allies that the military needed to be scaled up.
“If you look at the speed at which Russia is increasing its military complex, its equipment, its artillery, it’s by far much faster than we do in Europe, even in the US, so that creates a sort of window of vulnerability for us,” he said.
He emphasised the “need to speed up and make sure that we have the same pace as they have to at least be deterrent enough.”
